Advocates sue DNR over water records for Foxconn diversion
MADISON — An environmental law center is suing the state Department of Natural Resources over the agency’s refusal to hand over records related to diverting Lake Michigan water for a new Foxconn Technology Group plant.
Midwest Environmental Advocates in May challenged DNR approval of a city of Racine request to pull millions of gallons from the lake daily for the plant, now under construction in southwest Mount Pleasant.
MEA filed a lawsuit Dec. 3 alleging the DNR hasn’t fully complied with an August request for records relating to the diversion. The DNR supplied some records in October but withheld others, saying they were protected under attorney-client privilege or they were drafts.
The lawsuit demands a judge either order the records released or confirm they’re drafts or attorney-client privilege applies.
DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined comment.
Vero International Cuisine closed for renovations
RACINE — Vero International Cuisine will be closed for several months for a construction project, the owner, Dr. Veronica Carver, said Tuesday.
The Downtown restaurant at 211 Sixth St. closed in early 2017 for a remodeling and expansion of the second floor. The project was to create a new, 657-square-foot room at the south end of the second floor with a floor-to-ceiling glass dome.
Because of complications, the work has not been completed.
Vero later reopened but closed again the first week in October. Carver said she believes she has found a construction company to take on the unfinished project. She expects the restaurant, which emphasizes African and Caribbean flavors, to reopen within six months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.