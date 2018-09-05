{{featured_button_text}}

Harley to open research facility in Silicon Valley

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. says it plans to build a research and development facility in Silicon Valley to develop its electric motorcycles.

The Milwaukee motorcycle manufacturer said Wednesday the facility will serve as a satellite of the product development site in Wauwatosa.

Harley announced in July that it would launch a line of electric bikes as part of its growth plan. It plans to hire about 25 people with electrical, mechanical and software engineering skills for the Silicon Valley site.

Harley’s first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, is expected to be released next year.

Lawsuit: Oil refinery owners negligent in blast, fire

SUPERIOR — A lawsuit alleges that negligence by the owners of Wisconsin’s only oil refinery caused an explosion and fire that injured 36 people and caused a mandatory evacuation in the city of Superior.

The class-action lawsuit against Husky Energy says the evacuation after the April 26 refinery explosion forced the three plaintiffs to spend extra money on food, supplies, transportation and childcare. The Star Tribune says one woman’s mother, who was in home hospice, was so stressed by the evacuation that she died soon after.

The explosion sprayed shrapnel and pierced a tank of asphalt which ignited a massive fire. Federal investigators suspect a worn valve allowed air to mix with hydrocarbons, triggering the blast.

Husky Energy said Wednesday that the Canadian-based company has successfully closed about 98 percent of claims since the explosion and is cooperating fully with investigating agencies, but declined further comment on the ongoing litigation.

