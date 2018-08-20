Online socks seller Bombas mixes commerce and charity
NEW YORK — When David Heath co-founded online socks seller Bombas, his impetus didn’t come from trying to make a comfortable sock. It came from realizing that socks were the No. 1 clothing item requested by the homeless. The company, which donates a pair of socks for every pair it sells, just generated its first profit in 2016 and hit nearly $50 million in sales last year. Now, it’s mapping out an expansion plan beyond socks.
Fitness trackers help put fat pets on a diet
PRAGUE — Fitness trackers for pets are becoming more complex and enjoying sales as part of a boom in goods for pets. According to the American Pet Products Association, people will spend $72.1 billion dollars this year on pet products and care. That’s up 3.6 percent on the year in an industry that has grown steadily since the mid 90’s.
