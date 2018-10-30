Winfrey, Witherspoon among guests on Obama tour
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will be among the special guests when Michelle Obama goes on tour for her memoir “Becoming.”
Others appearing with the former first lady will include Sarah Jessica Parker, Michele Norris and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. The announcement was made by Live Nation and Crown Publishing on Tuesday.
Obama’s book comes out Nov. 13 and her tour begins that night at Chicago’s United Center, with Winfrey serving as moderator. Witherspoon will join Obama in Denver and Jarrett in Washington, D.C. Obama will make 12 stops in all, ending in New York City’s Barclay Center on Dec. 19, with Parker as moderator.
Recording Academy to honor Willie Nelson
NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing will honor Willie Nelson days before the 2019 Grammy Awards.
The academy announced Tuesday that Nelson’s career and achievements will be celebrated on Feb. 6, 2019, at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.
Neil Portnow, the academy’s president and CEO, says in a statement that “Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community.”
Past honorees include Quincy Jones, T Bone Burnett, Alicia Keys and Neil Young.
The annual event also highlights producers and engineers in the music industry. More than 6,400 members make up the academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing.
Nelson has won eight Grammys throughout this career. The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live Feb. 10 on CBS.
Ava DuVernay to make Prince documentary
NEW YORK — Ava DuVernay is making a multipart documentary on Prince for Netflix with the support of the late musician’s estate.
The director on Tuesday confirmed Twitter reports late Monday that she’s working on the film. The documentary will be made with extensive use of Prince’s archives and will span the artist’s entire life.
It will be the “Selma” filmmaker’s second documentary for Netflix. Her 2016 film, “The 13th,” explored mass incarceration as a form of continued slavery for African-Americans. It was nominated for best documentary by the Academy Awards and won an Emmy Award for outstanding documentary.
DuVernay, who earlier this year directed Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” is currently filming the Netflix miniseries “Central Park Five.”
Beatles release new video for ‘Glass Onion’ on Apple Music
NEW YORK — The Beatles have released a new music video on Apple Music for their 1968 song, “Glass Onion.”
The video was released Tuesday and features rare photos and performance footage. The song appeared on their self-titled ninth album, often referred to as the “White Album,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The Beatles will re-release the “White Album” on Nov. 9, featuring 30 tracks newly mixed by Giles Martin, the son of longtime Beatles producer George Martin.
The repackaging also includes 27 acoustic demos of material the Beatles made at George Harrison’s house before recording sessions began, as well as 50 studio outtakes.
— Associated Press
Hilary Duff, boyfriend announce birth of their daughter
LOS ANGELES — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.
The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.
Duff wrote “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”
Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.