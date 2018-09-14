Body found ID'd as missing teen
KENOSHA — The body of a young man found Wednesday in Kenosha has been identified as missing teen Donovan Anderson, according to a City of Kenosha Police release issued Friday.
At 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, a deceased young man was recovered along the Lake Michigan shoreline near Carthage College.
On Friday, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body found is that of 17-year-old Anderson, an Indian Trail High School senior and Kenosha resident.
The teen initially went missing around 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Kenosha Police Department officers responded to the area of the North Pier in the Kenosha Harbor for a person in the water. Although efforts were made by numerous agencies, they were unable to recover the person.
The teen was reportedly jumping off the pier and he and friends from school were taking photos.
Man threatens police on Facebook Live
RACINE — The Racine Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday who reportedly threatened police during a Facebook Live video.
The video reportedly showed that the man had a gun, and the friend told police that the man was suicidal. Police said that, in the Facebook Live feed, the man was "making statements he would shoot police if they approached him."
Police responded to the 1800 block of Badger Street soon after 5 p.m., deploying a SWAT "bearcat armored vehicle."
After calling the man on his phone proved unsuccessful, police said that they set up a perimeter and tried using a loudspeaker to make contact with him, at which point a gunshot was heard.
Soon after, the man reportedly came out of the home and surrendered "without further incident," according to police.
The man's blood alcohol level was 0.158, according to police.
Shots fired, vehicle shot on Skyline Drive
RACINE — Just before 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Skyline Drive after receiving phone calls reporting "shots fired."
Police reported finding a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire but said that no one was injured.
The investigation into the incident, which occurred near Byrd Avenue, is open and ongoing, police said, and no one was in custody as of 11 a.m. Friday.