Man allegedly tries to kill mom with machete
ROCHESTER — A man is in Racine County Jail after being involved in an incident with his mother, a machete and a butterfly knife late on Saturday.
Rochester resident Edward L. Esposito, 41, of the 600 block of Stephanie Street in Rochester, is facing charges of attempted homicide, domestic violence and first degree reckless endangering safety.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies were dispatched to the home on Stephanie Street at around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a intoxicated man who went after his mother with a machete and stabbed her in the leg with a butterfly knife.
Reportedly, Esposito left the house and sat in the backyard where he was taken into custody without incident.
Alcohol reportedly a factor in Raymond rollover
RAYMOND — A woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital after a Saturday evening rollover crash in the town.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies along with Raymond Fire and Rescue responded at 7:39 p.m. to a call about a overturned vehicle in the 4600 block of West Seven Mile Road.
First responders located the vehicle and found that the lone occupant, a 49-year-old woman, had sustained head and neck injuries. She was then transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with non-life- threatening injuries.
Deputies are still investigating the incident but alcohol is believed to be a “significant contributing factor of this crash,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Man, 74, arrested in Waunakee fatal shooting
WAUNAKEE — A 74-year-old man is jailed on suspicion he shot and killed a neighbor in his apartment complex in Waunakee.
Police were called to the complex Friday evening about a person being shot and found the victim in her apartment. Police say she was shot in the chest and was flown to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim is identified as Julie Virginia Anderson, 54, of Waunakee.
Police say the suspect returned to his apartment after the shooting. He surrendered after speaking with a SWAT team negotiator and was booked on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Anderson was shot in the presence of her 15-year-old son and 4-year-old grandson.
Waunakee Police Chief Kevin Plendl says police don’t have a motive for the shooting.
Man, 19, fatally shoots self at gun range
DARLINGTON — A 19-year-old man is dead after apparently shooting himself at a gun range in southwestern Wisconsin.
Lafayette County sheriff’s authorities were called to a state Department of Natural Resources shooting range in the Town of Fayette on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he died.
Authorities identify the man as Noah Garrett of Stoughton. According to the sheriff’s office, he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WMTV-TV reports authorities are still investigating. No one else was hurt.