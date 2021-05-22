According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, an officer arrived at South Green Bay Road and Washington Avenue for an accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said she was waiting at the red light when a maroon truck slammed into her at about 70 mph and pushed her into the furthest left lane. After the truck hit her, it continued west, then stopped before continuing again. The victim was taken to the hospital for neck and arm injuries.

Officers located the truck in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave. The driver was identified as Silvani; he was reportedly waving to officers. He said that he was involved in an accident and had been drinking before the incident. A blood draw was conducted at the hospital; Silvani was given his 3rd OWI charge.

Silvani was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.