Marshall woman pleads guilty to hiding corpse
MADISON — A woman charged in connection to the death of a Sun Prairie man has pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse.
WMTV reports that 52-year-old Meichelle Goss, of Marshall, entered the plea Thursday in Dane County Court. She was charged in the death of Jesse Faber, who was fatally shot in January.
Faber’s body was allegedly wrapped in plastic and driven to a storage unit in Rio. His body was found there a few days later.
Sixty-year-old Daniel Lieske is charged in the case with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. His trial is set to begin on January 7, 2019.
Sentencing for Goss is scheduled for April.
Attorney General Schimel reflects on election loss
MILWAUKEE — Ousted Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says in his first post-election interview that his defeat to Democrat Josh Kaul was “kind of a death by a thousand cuts.”
The interview on a Milwaukee radio station on Wednesday was also his first since the Republican-controlled Legislature passed bills earlier this month in a lame-duck session taking powers away from the Attorney General’s office before Kaul takes over.
Schimel says he thinks the changes “might make a few things a little slower.”
Schimel says factors in his defeat included voter opinions on health care and protecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions, legalizing marijuana referendums around the state that boosted Democratic turnout and opposition to Gov. Scott Walker.
Schimel also says “we did lose votes I think because people are not happy with some of President Trump’s language that he uses in his communications.”
Judge Lisa Neubauer files for Supreme court
RACINE — The chief judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals has filed for candidacy to become a Supreme Court justice.
Judge Lisa Neubauer filed over 5,500 signatures on Thursday, and is the first candidate to file for the 2019 spring election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Neubauer has been on the appeals court for 10 years and has been chief judge since 2015. She was a litigation attorney for nearly two decades at Foley & Lardner before joining the Appellate Court and also served as a law clerk for Judge Barbara Crabb, then-Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Wisconsin’s western district.
Neubauer says she’s been endorsed by more than 300 judges, 45 district attorneys and 20 sheriffs and that volunteers from every corner of the state collected signatures for her Supreme Court candidacy.
