Choice schools sue state over virtual learning

MADISON — The Wisconsin education department is being sued because it does not allow private schools in the choice program to count classes delivered virtually toward instructional time.

School Choice Wisconsin Action filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit alleges that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is illegally determining that public schools can count virtual learning time while choice schools cannot.

The department says state law only allows public schools to count such classes.

The issue came up this year when choice schools inquired about using internet classes to make up snow days.

Attorneys from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argue that the department violated the equal protection rights of choice schools by treating them differently than public schools.

Lawsuit: School district failed to respond to abuse

MILWAUKEE — A lawsuit filed by a former student against a suburban Milwaukee school district claims it did nothing to stop sexual abuse by a renowned math teacher more than three decades ago.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Mark Bonchek says the Nicolet School District knowingly disregarded his calls for help. Bonchek, a Nicolet High School 1982 valedictorian, says teacher David Johnson repeatedly sexually assaulted him in the name of “research.”

Bonchek, who went on to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard, says he still has psychological damage from the abuse. The 81-year-old Johnson committed suicide at his retirement home in Waupaca last year, just days after the district told alumni he had molested at least two boys. Ten more former students came forward in the following weeks to say they were also assaulted.

Evers budget pumps $2.8M into state parks

MADISON — More details are emerging about Gov. Tony Evers’ plans to bolster funding for Wisconsin’s state parks.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of Evers state budget Tuesday. It shows that Evers wants to spend an additional $2.8 million from the state conservation fund on parks over the biennium.

About $931,000 annually would go toward $1.50-an-hour raises for seasonal park workers. Another $500,000 annually would go for maintenance and costs associated with additional electrified campsites authorized under the last state budget.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker eliminated state support for state parks in 2015, leaving the parks to survive on fees alone.

Court: State can medicate prisoners even if not dangerous

MADISON — An appeals court says the state can involuntarily medicate prisoners even if they don’t pose a threat.

According to court documents, a defendant identified as C.S. was convicted of mayhem in 2005 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. A jury in 2015 found C.S. was mentally ill and a judge ordered involuntarily medication.

C.S. argued involuntary medication statutes are unconstitutional because they don’t require a finding that the prisoner is dangerous.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that statutes protect prisoners in other ways, including informing prisoners about treatment needs and determining whether the prisoner is competent to make treatment decisions. The court added that the state has an interest in caring for mentally ill inmates.

C.S.’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email.

— Associated Press

