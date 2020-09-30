According to the complaint, the investigation into the child's whereabouts began Jan. 26. A neighbor had reported seeing Hussein's other two children outside, unsupervised.

Authorities had tried to get Hussein to tell them where her third child was. She said the boy was with his father out of state, but police were unable to confirm that.

Hussein was arrested March 30, and a search warrant was issued for her home and car. The next day, investigators found the decomposed body in a duffel bag in the trunk of her vehicle.

Adult son held on possible homicide charge in mother's death

SUPERIOR — The adult son of a Superior woman has been arrested in her death.

Officers responded to the woman's home Tuesday morning after a call for help was made from inside the residence, according to police. The woman had suffered “significant trauma” and despite life-saving attempts died at the scene, officials said.

The woman died as a result of injuries inflicted during an altercation with her 39-year-old son, police said. They did not say how the victim was injured.

The son is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

