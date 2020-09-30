State reports a record 27 COVID-19 deaths
MADISON — Wisconsin reports a record 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday Wisconsin reported 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the most of any day during the pandemic.
The previous record was 22 deaths on May 27. The new record comes after 17 deaths from the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, which was the highest daily number since May 30.
State health officials on Tuesday said the state is experiencing a crisis, as average daily cases have more than tripled this month, from 674 on Sept. 3 to 2,334 Wednesday.
A record 646 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and health officials said it’s likely the state will see increased deaths in coming days.
Woman pleads not guilty in son's neglect death
GREEN BAY — A Wisconsin woman accused of neglecting her son, causing his death and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Sagal Hussein faces nine charges in Brown County, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death. A criminal complaint says 5-year-old Josias Marquez was likely dead for months before his body was found in March, WLUK-TV reported.
Court documents say the boy had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but he was not getting proper medical treatment and Hussein was not giving him his seizure medication.
According to the complaint, the investigation into the child's whereabouts began Jan. 26. A neighbor had reported seeing Hussein's other two children outside, unsupervised.
Authorities had tried to get Hussein to tell them where her third child was. She said the boy was with his father out of state, but police were unable to confirm that.
Hussein was arrested March 30, and a search warrant was issued for her home and car. The next day, investigators found the decomposed body in a duffel bag in the trunk of her vehicle.
Adult son held on possible homicide charge in mother's death
SUPERIOR — The adult son of a Superior woman has been arrested in her death.
Officers responded to the woman's home Tuesday morning after a call for help was made from inside the residence, according to police. The woman had suffered “significant trauma” and despite life-saving attempts died at the scene, officials said.
The woman died as a result of injuries inflicted during an altercation with her 39-year-old son, police said. They did not say how the victim was injured.
The son is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
