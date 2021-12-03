Man accused of having fentanyl, cocaine on him

RACINE — A Racine man was accused of having fentanyl and cocaine on him after he was allegedly found passed out in a U-Haul truck on Graceland Boulevard.

Luke A. Walter, 35, of the 1200 block of Riva Ridge, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd) and operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 4600 block of Graceland Boulevard for a man who was reported to have been slumped over in a U-Haul truck for 30 minutes.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the man slumped over and later identified him as Walter. He could not see if Walter was breathing so he opened the door and noticed a hypodermic needle on the driver’s floorboard. Rescue was called and, while in the vehicle, Walter admitted to using heroin.

Walter was searched and a cigarette box was found in his sweatshirt pocket with two plastic baggies inside. The officer searched the U-Haul and found a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it. Inside a fanny pack was money, a blue rubber tourniquet, another hypodermic needle and a metal burn cap. Inside the center console was a crack pipe that was charred.

The baggies had 6.9 grams of what was determined to be fentanyl and 3.2 grams of cocaine.

Walter was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Felon accused of owning two firearms

RACINE — A convicted felon has been accused of having two firearms.

Romelo D. Harris, 26, of the 1100 block of Metron Court, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Harris’s home in the 1100 block of Metron Court for a scheduled home visit.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Harris and immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The officer saw in one of the bedrooms there was a large amount of money on the floor as well as a baggie containing 4.3 grams of marijuana.

The officer searched the bedroom and found numerous live rounds of ammunition in a pair of boots, 26 grams of marijuana in a baggie, a digital scale, two pistols and a large number of commercially packaged marijuana packages. On one of the scales found there was the presence of cocaine.

Harris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Suspect in Ill. deaths arrested in Salem Lakes

KENOSHA COUNTY — Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department took into custody early Thursday morning a man wanted in a double homicide in Algonquin, Ill. The man was arrested at a residence in Salem Lakes in Kenosha County.

Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department said officials in Algonquin requested assistance in locating 36, who is charged with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death.

Wright said late Thursday morning that Parnov currently is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois and had not yet been processed through formal booking procedures.

According to online media reports, Algonquin Police were called to a home in the 400 block of La Fox River Drive on Tuesday after a male and a female who lived there had not shown up at work. Their bodies were found Wednesday.

Algonquin Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said Thursday morning the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide, but it’s being investigated as such. He added that several agencies in Illinois pursued Parnov throughout Wednesday, including searches at O’Hare International Airport.

Markham was unsure how Parnov, who was taken into custody without incident, ended up in Kenosha County. The investigation is continuing.

— Lee Newspapers

