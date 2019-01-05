Smoking rate hits all-time low
MADISON — State health officials say fewer Wisconsin adults are smoking than ever before.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that statistics from the state Department of Health Services show that Wisconsin’s overall smoking rate dropped to 16 percent in 2017. That compares to 21 percent in 2011, but is still higher than the national rate of 14 percent.
The data show that low-income residents and African Americans continue to smoke at much higher rates.
The numbers have decreased in recent years, but not as quickly as smoking overall in the state.
Still, anti-smoking advocates say small declines add up. Lorraine Lathen is director of the Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Poverty Network. She noted the smoking rate among African-American residents used to be at 31 percent but has fallen to 28 percent.
Report: Officer justified in using deadly force
MANITOWOC— Authorities say a Manitowoc police officer's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man in September.
Officer Fielder Clark was responding to a fire alarm in Manitowoc when he was confronted by 25-year-old Bruce Smith, who was armed with what was later described as metal paint scraper. Authorities say Clark then shot Smith. He died at the scene.
Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre says in a report released Friday that Clark was given very little time to make the decision to use deadly force and the officer's "conduct was lawful."
Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer said Clark will be restored to active duty immediately. Reimer called the shooting a "tragedy all around."
