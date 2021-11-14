Madison diocese directs parishes not to hold vaccine clinics

MADISON — The Madison Catholic Diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus vaccination clinics in their schools and churches.

The diocese directive follows federal action which recently made children ages 5 to 11 eligible for the pediatric vaccine.

Diocese spokesperson Brent King said the Diocese wants to maintain its “neutrality” on whether to get one of the vaccines approved for children and adults. All of the vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing a virus that’s killed more than 750,000 Americans.

“The Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences,” King said in a statement.

While the diocese is directing its parishes not to set up vaccination clinics, it also says “it is morally permissible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in good conscience,” King said, “but there are also valid reasons, including reasons of conscience, why people might decide not to be vaccinated or have their children vaccinated.”

SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, has recently staffed at least three diocese clinics for staff, parishioners and the public, the State Journa l reported.

One parish which hosted a clinic, Queen of Peace, had hoped to hold another for children and said it was “deeply disappointed” by the diocese’s directive.

Gateway seeks nominations for MLK humanitarian honor

Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual effort of the college to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. The form can be found online at: bit.ly/GatewayDrKing2022.

Honorees are scheduled to be recognized at Gateway’s 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 17 for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.

Individuals can nominate a living resident or an organization from Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County who or that instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award will go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as for dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, 262-564-3032 or morrisj@gtc.edu.

USDA announces $20.2M for dairy business innovation

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $20.2 million in investments in dairy business innovation efforts, including in the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center in Vermont, that it says will help small dairy farms as they recover from the pandemic.

A total of $18.4 million is being shared by three current initiatives at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the University of Tennessee and the University of Wisconsin. Also, $1.8 million is going to the California State University Fresno, the USDA announced Wednesday.

“These awards will expand the scope of the Dairy Business Innovation program and provide much-needed support to small dairy farms and businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Jenny Moffitt, the USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, in a written statement. “In addition to initiatives in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest, a new initiative for the Pacific Coast is funded, led by California State University Fresno.”

The Dairy Business Innovation initiatives have provided technical assistance and grants to dairy farmers and businesses, helping them with business plans, marketing and branding, and increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques for the development of value-added products, the USDA said.

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, which serves 10 states, is focused on supporting community and climate-forward dairy production, officials said.

“The ability to work regionally with this funding is a key element of the USDA Initiative’s success, particularly in the Northeast where we are dependent on other states for production, processing, and consumption,” said Laura Ginsburg, the center lead.

Gunfire reported outside beleaguered strip club

BRISTOL — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a controversial Bristol strip club early Sunday that police believe left at least one person injured.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Club Bristol at about 12:20 a.m. on reports of people exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Preliminary reports show there was a large gathering of people outside the bar before shots erupted and many vehicles left the area before law enforcement arrived. Numerous shell casings were found in the lot, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities suspect that at least one person was hurt, but no further details were released.

The club was the site of three shootings in one week in March, which led the bar to voluntarily shut down after the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses. Club owners have agreed to move the bar within two years and increase security in order to stay in business.

— Staff and wire reports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0