SeniorCare program extended for 10 years
MADISON — Wisconsin’s popular prescription drug program for senior citizens has been granted approval to continue operating for at least another decade.
Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lawmakers and other advocates for the program gathered Wednesday to celebrate the news. The federal government notified the state on Friday that the 10-year extension had been granted.
SeniorCare is available to people age 65 and older. About 50,000 people are on the program. It costs $30 a year but makes prescription drugs available for between $5 and $15 with no gaps in coverage.
The program was created in 2002 and has been heralded as a success by Republicans and Democrats alike who have consistently asked for extensions for a federal waiver that allows it to be offered.
A 10-year extension is unusual. The most recent three-year extension expired at the end of December.
Dane County leads state in population growth
MADISON — New U.S. Census Bureau figures show Dane County led the state in population growth in 2018.
The county added 5,584 people, accounting for a quarter of the state’s growth last year. Overall, Wisconsin gained about 21,500 residents to remain the 20th most populous state.
Waukesha County was second in population gain with about 2,000 people. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin’s most populated, lost about 2,400 residents.
The State Journal reports that since the beginning of the decade, just over half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have grown, adding about 147,000 people. The rest, mainly rural counties to the north, saw a combined decline of about 19,500 residents.
