Ex-fugitive arrested after going on the lam
MUKWONAGO — A Waukesha County man who spent more than two weeks on the run earlier this year after a domestic disturbance has been arrested after going on the lam again.
Jonathan Pogreba, 43, was arrested without incident Tuesday by Mukwonago police on outstanding warrants dating to Nov. 12, when he failed to show up for a court hearing tied to an alleged violent domestic incident at his Town of Eagle home last June.
Mukwonago Police Lt. Dan Streit said village authorities, acting on an anonymous tip, found Pogreba hiding outside the Baymont Inn, near Highway 83 and Interstate 43, late Tuesday afternoon. The site is about a mile northwest of the Racine County line.
Pogreba is accused of assaulting and pulling a gun on his wife the day after she filed divorce papers. Their son fired a shotgun at his father, who allegedly fled and stole a car before eventually surrendering.
Pogreba had been released from jail in late October after posting a $150,000 cash bond. Authorities allege he removed his GPS-monitoring bracelet.
Dropped incense stick ignites fire
RACINE — Seven people in a multi-family home had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a dropped incense stick resulted in a fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 of damage, according to the Racine Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. to the residence in the 3200 block of 17th Street after a resident called 911 after attempting to extinguish a fire that had spread to nearby bedding.
A fire official reported that the blaze was contained to a second-floor bedroom and quickly extinguished. A resident admitted to having dropped an incense stick that ignited the blaze, fire officials said.
A resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn injury, according to the Fire Department.
The fire displaced two families with a total of seven occupants and a pet dog. The Red Cross was requested to assist those whom did not have a place to stay for the night.
The Racine Police Department also assisted at the scene.
DOT Foxconn update meeting set for today
STURTEVANT — Throughout the past year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has held a monthly meeting to update residents on road construction related to the Foxconn Technology Group development.
The final meeting planned for 2018 is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, in Auditorium Room 104.
The purpose of the meeting is to share current construction status and provide a preview of work expected in the following month. The update is also to include a summary of current and upcoming roadway closures. The schedule includes a brief presentation and WisDOT staff is scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions attendants may have.
