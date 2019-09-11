Kaul declines to join lawsuit settlement
MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is refusing to join a multistate settlement with Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.
About half the states and thousands of local governments reached a tentative deal Wednesday with Purdue Pharma over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic. Sources with direct knowledge of the talks say the company will pay up to $12 billion over time and the Sackler family, which owns the company, will give up control.
But roughly half the states haven’t signed on to the deal, including Wisconsin. Kaul, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday that the Sackler family has made billions from the sale of opioids. He says the state Justice Department is committed to getting justice and the company’s position in the settlement doesn’t achieve that.
Father of infant who died arrested
MELROSE — Jackson County sheriff’s officials say they have arrested the father of an infant who died last week.
Dispatchers got a call from a Village of Melrose mother last Wednesday saying she found her two-month-old baby was dead. Sheriff’s officials began investigating. An autopsy was done, evidence was collected and interviews were made.
Deputies arrested the 32-year-old father of the infant girl Tuesday about 5 p.m. on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death.
He’s been booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Administration grows, faculty declines at UW
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System’s administration is growing while faculty numbers are declining.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the number of system employees categorized as “administration and academic leaders” grew by 53 positions, or 3.5%, between 2014 and 2017. The number of faculty members at the system’s two- and four-year schools dropped by 491 positions, or about 7.7%, over the same period.
UW-Madison faculty numbers dropped by 80 positions, a 4% decline. The flagship university’s administration grew by 52 positions, an 11% increase.
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the administrative growth is related to increased regulations. She says the school hired more mental health counselors and more sexual violence support personnel.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch attributed the decline in faculty numbers to retirements.
