3 Mile Road
set to reopen
Thursday
RACINE — The reconstruction project on Three Mile Road is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, though it is unknown at what time.
The joint project between the Village of Caledonia and the City of Racine runs from Douglas Avenue to less than 500 feet west of LaSalle Street.
According to City Engineer John Rooney, Caledonia may still have Charles Street closed off except to local traffic.
Landscaping and sign installation will continue so barrels will remain on the side of the road until those projects are completed.
Crash closed I-94 lanes
MOUNT PLEASANT — An abandoned flaming vehicle on Interstate 94 closed down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane at Braun Road for nearly an hour, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to I-94 south of the Highway 11 offramp, near Braun Road. The vehicle was on fire, in gear and running, and deputies extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher and turned the vehicle off, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies could not locate the vehicle’s driver.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 in reference to case 19-55821.
After the blaze, traffic slowed in both directions. The crash’s backups extended onto the East Frontage Road, where northbound traffic was stop-and-go.
At approximately 2 p.m., north and southbound lanes of traffic reopened.
