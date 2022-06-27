19-year-old allegedly crashed into fence

RACINE — A 19-year-old faces charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a fence while carrying marijuana in the car.

Dajession X. Steel, of the 5000 block of 26th Avenue, was charged with 20 felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was on patrol at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley Drive when he saw a red Dodge SUV nearly lose control due to speed and turn into the opposite lane of traffic.

The officer followed the Dodge as it accelerated to speeds of 60 mph.

The Dodge navigated into oncoming traffic and then crashed into the wooden retaining fence of a residence on the corner of Flett and Washington avenues.

The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers later located the driver and identified him as Steel. A search of the Dodge found 0.3 grams of marijuana on the driver's seat.

Steel was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Man accused of sexually assault at group home

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a group home resident.

Brian K. Matheson, 38, of the 600 block of Foxtree Circle, was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:22 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 300 block of McHenry Street for a sexual assault. The residence is a group home for people with disabilities.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said Matheson entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her. She told him to get out and he eventually left.

The officer then spoke to another resident who said he and Matheson left the Log Cabin Tavern at 233 W. Jefferson St. around 2:30 a.m. and walked back to his apartment.

He went to bed and Matheson was still up talking to his roommate.

The officer spoke to Matheson who said he knew that everyone who lived in the building had a disability. He confirmed being at the bar until 2:30 a.m. and coming back to the residence, but he claimed he did not stay long and did not sexually assault a resident.

Matheson was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Charges: Group home employee OD'd after shift

CALEDONIA — A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift.

Brian V. Smith, 57, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a rescue call at the 3100 block of Navajo Trail. A man was unresponsive in his vehicle, and it was learned he was an employee at the Good Life at Home group home.

The officer arrived and spoke to a man who identified the unresponsive man as Smith. The officer removed Smith from the vehicle and placed him on the ground. Smith's body was sweaty and clammy, his eyes were rolled back in his head and he was breathing every 30-45 seconds.

Rescue arrived and placed Smith on the cot after giving him Narcan.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a folded-up piece of paper in the center console. Inside was a white/tan powdery residue that tested positive for fentanyl. A man told the officers that Smith got off work at 11 p.m. and he arrived at work at around 11:31 p.m. He saw Smith sleeping in his car when he arrived. He tried to wake Smith up several times before calling the police.

An officer spoke to Smith who said he was working until 11 p.m. and then he snorted "1 bump" of what he believed to be heroin. He said he purchased $20 worth of "heroin" from a guy he knows as "Zeke."

Smith was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Man charged for sexually assaulting child

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.

Christopher N. Lindeke, 39, of the 800 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 7, an investigator began an investigation into a sexual assault allegation.

An investigator spoke with Lindeke who denied any assault at first but then admitted to taking a female child into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her.

Lindeke was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0