Body found in missing Milwaukee teacher’s car
MILWAUKEE — Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a burned body found in a car belonging to a Milwaukee teacher who has been missing for days.
Family members say Kathleen Ryan was last seen about noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. Ryan, a teacher at St. Augustine school in Milwaukee, was planning to travel to Illinois to visit family, her son Zack Ryan posted on Facebook.
Authorities found Ryan’s burned car about 10 p.m. Saturday in the Lake County, Illinois township of Warren. The body found inside has not yet been identified.
Ryan previously taught at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota.
Laning won’t seek re-election as Dem chair
MADISON— Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairwoman Martha Laning says she won’t seek re-election to the position.
Laning issued a news release Wednesday saying she won’t run in the party’s June leadership election.
She said it’s the perfect time to step down as the party’s leader after resounding Democratic victories in November’s elections. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won re-election and Democrats took all five constitutional offices in November’s elections, highlighted by Tony Evers defeating Republican. Gov. Scott Walker.
Laning has served as party chairwoman since 2015.
Legislative committee OKs GOP tax cut bill
MADISON — A legislative committee has approved a Republican bill that would cut income taxes for the middle class.
The Assembly Ways and Means Committee approved the bill 8-4 Wednesday. All the Republicans on the committee voted for the bill; all the Democrats on the panel voted against it.
The Joint Finance Committee is set to vote on the proposal Thursday with an Assembly floor vote scheduled for Tuesday.
The bill calls for tapping a budget surplus to pay for a $340 million annual tax cut. The average cut for all filers would be $170.
Democrats say the Republican plan is unsustainable because the surplus could shrink in an economic downtown. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has introduced a competing plan that would fund a cut by capping tax credits for manufacturers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.