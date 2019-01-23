Vos fears Evers plan to OK medical pot ‘slippery slope’
MADISON — Republican leaders in the state Assembly aren’t happy with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers saying legalizing medical marijuana could start the process for full legalization.
Evers said last week he would probably include a “first step” toward legalizing medical marijuana. He said that will start the process toward full legalization, including a potential statewide referendum.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he’s open to legalizing medical marijuana but he doesn’t want that to “lead us down a slippery slope where there’s pot on every corner.” He says he hopes Evers hasn’t “poisoned the conversation through his own inexperience.”
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says using legalization of medical marijuana to move to full legalization would be a problem for many in the GOP Assembly caucus.
Jennie-O to donate $25K in reward money to Jayme Closs
BARRON — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.
Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.
Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.
The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.
Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme’s current and future needs.
Milwaukee secures money for ’20 DNC bid
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city has secured a third-party line of credit to get a step closer its goal of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Milwaukee is among three finalists along with Houston and Miami. A decision is expected next month.
The DNC requires cities that want to host the event to have a $20 million line of credit. The Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Barrett said in an interview that a line of credit was secured. He wouldn’t provide a total amount or the names of individuals or groups backing it.
The money is supposed to be a backstop for the bid and it would be used after the convention if the host committee runs a deficit.
Walgreens settles Medicaid violation accusations
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Wisconsin says Walgreens has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle allegations that it failed to comply with Medicaid rules designed to ensure that stimulant medications are dispensed for appropriate medical treatment.
The Wisconsin Medicaid program reimburses a pharmacy for dispensing certain stimulant medications only if it first verifies that a physician prescribed the stimulant for medically appropriate treatment, such as attention deficient disorder.
Federal and state authorities allege that from 2011 through 2014, Walgreens violated Wisconsin Medicaid rules by routinely dispensing stimulant medications to Wisconsin Medicaid beneficiaries without that verification in violation of the False Claims Act.
Walgreens operates retail pharmacies throughout Wisconsin.
Kleefisch secures new job
MADISON — Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a new job as executive director of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
The commission announced Wednesday that Kleefisch had been sworn into the post on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Kleefisch served eight years as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker before losing re-election in November.
The commission she’s leading was created by Congress in 2017 to lead commemorative and educational efforts surrounding the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Kleefisch had been one of 14 appointed members of the commission.
The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified on June 4, 1919, and was added to the Constitution and women were granted the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920.
The commission has a $3 million budget that will expire in April 2021.
DNR paid out $808k in wildlife damage claims in 2017
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources paid out $808,241 in 2017 to landowners who filed wildlife damage claims.
A report DNR officials supplied to the agency’s board shows landowners submitted 249 claims in 2017, down from 276 in 2016. Assessed damage totaled $1.2 million in 2017, down from $1.3 million in 2016.
The DNR denied payment on 18 claims either due to failure to meet the damage abatement program’s requirements or appraised damage didn’t exceed the $500 claim deductible.
Deer accounted for 81 percent of appraised damages in 2017. Bear and geese each accounted for 9 percent of appraised damage. Turkeys accounted for 1 percent and elk accounted for less than 1 percent.
Madison police arrest casino homicide suspect
MADISON — Madison police have arrested a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a casino near Wisconsin Dells.
Authorities say the 68-year-old suspect was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside an eastside business in Madison. A plow driver saw the man being dropped off near the business and called police since it seemed suspicious.
Officers found footprints in the snow leading up to the door of the business, Pulvermacher Cartage, but found the suspect hiding behind some bushes. He is wanted for fatally stabbing 88-year-old Harold Johnson, of Portage, in his car outside the Ho-Chunk casino Jan. 13.
