3 children hurt in Dodge County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS — Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus. Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT.
A 10-year-old in the Subaru’s front seat suffered life-threatening injuries. The Subaru’s 31-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. A 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Subaru’s backseat suffered minor injuries. The Mitsubishi’s 40-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone involved was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The crash remains under investigation.
Firefighters finally beat warehouse blaze after 4 days
Firefighters have finally extinguished a warehouse blaze in Fort Atkinson after more than four days.
WMTV-TV reported that the city fire department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that operations at the warehouse have ended.
Federal environmental officials will continue monitoring air quality at the site for at least 24 hours. Jefferson County health officials are recommending people wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and change out their air conditioning and heating filters. The state Department of Natural Resources will continue monitoring water quality in the area.