Subscribe for 17¢ / day

AP: Drug prices going up despite Trump promise

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has made reducing drug prices a key promise, and on May 30 he claimed drug companies would be announcing “massive” voluntary drug price cuts within two weeks. Those cuts didn’t come, and an Associated Press analysis of brand-name prescription drug prices shows it’s mostly been business as usual for drugmakers. Even Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the administration’s point person on drug prices, concedes it will be quite a while before drug prices fall.

Fed’s 3rd hike this year is expected

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is set this week to raise interest rates for a third time this year to prevent the economy from growing too fast. But with President Donald Trump’s trade fights posing a risk to the U.S. economy, the Fed may soon be ready to slow its hikes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments