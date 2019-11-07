More celebs join Obama’s voter outreach drive
NEW YORK — Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote.
The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote .
Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.
When We Vote, a nonprofit, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation.
The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.
The organization was founded in 2018.
Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea.” He added that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”
Taylor Swift to perform concert at Final Four
ATLANTA — Taylor Swift will perform at Centennial Olympic Park during the men’s Final Four weekend.
The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will headline the Capital One JamFest on April 5, the finale of the three-day March Madness Music Festival.
You have free articles remaining.
The Final Four is set for nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 4 and 6.
In August, Swift released her seventh album, “Lover.”
The free concert in Atlanta is Swift’s only U.S. show scheduled so far in 2020 other than that her Lover Fest West concerts at the new SoFiStadium near Los Angeles on July 25-26 and Lover Fest East at Gillette Stadiium in suburban Boston on July 31 and Aug. 1.
She will tour Europe and Brazil beginning in late June.
Lincoln Center to honor Spike Lee in April
NEW YORK — Spike Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 46th Chaplin Award.
Lincoln Center announced Thursday that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27.
For its 50th anniversary last year, Lincoln Center skipped a Chaplin Award honoree and instead hosted a special gala that featured Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton and others.
The four previous Chaplin Award winners were Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.
A selected retrospective of Lee’s films will also play alongside the event.
Lee’s last film, “BlacKkKlasman” was nominated for six Oscars including best picture.
—Associated Press