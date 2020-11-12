Man found unconscious at house fire
RACINE — Racine firefighters found an unconscious man when they responded to a call that smoke was coming from a home Wednesday morning on the 1700 block of Franklin Street.
The neighbor making the call indicated that an adult male was at the stairs and possibly deceased.
Racine Fire Department Engine 6 arrived at 9:07 a.m. and discovered fire on the second floor of the home.
A Racine Police officer was already on the scene performing CPR on the adult male man on the stairs. MED 1 provided advanced life support to the patient who regained a pulse and was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be stabilized prior to transport to Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Center in Milwaukee.
The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival. The damage estimate of $75,000 exceeds the assessed value of $70,400. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Caledonia Conservancy member part of showCALEDONIA — Sandy DeWalt, Caledonia Conservancy Stewardship Committee chairperson, was recently interviewed by Channel CBS 58 for the “Racine and Me” segments that are run on the weekends.
The segment is about 3 minutes and provides an overview of the history of the Caledonia Conservancy, the ways people can participate on the land and highlights the Horses and Trails of Caledonia 2021 wall calendar that is for sale.
The segment will air at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on WMLV and then again at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, on MeTV. Several still pictures of conservancy events may also be included in the segment.
No injuries reported in Green Street fire
RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to multiple calls of a detached garage on fire at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Upon arrival fire crews located the fire in the back yard of 1831 Green St. The detached two-story rental property was unaffected by the fire which was occupied by 10 people. Fire crews contained the fire to the structure with extension to the adjacent fence.
The yard was completely enclosed from normal foot traffic and a neighbor came forward stating that a middle-aged adult male was seen fleeing from the scene, according to a Racine Fire Department press release. Evidence was gathered from the scene.
The occupants were allowed to return to their homes. This is an ongoing investigation that will be headed by the Racine Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330
— Journal Times staff
