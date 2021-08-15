As much as 7 inches of rain fell in some areas of Milwaukee between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. One inch of rain across the 28 communities that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District serves creates 7.1 billion gallons of water flowing into the sewer systems.

The district has the ability to allow overflows in order to prevent sewage backups in homes and businesses. Overflows are used after tunnels fill during heavy rain events and more water flows into treatment plants than can be processed.

“The only way to relieve of too much water is a relief valve, which allows the untreated water, the groundwater, sewage and rain water, to go into the nearest creek, stream or river untreated,” said Bill Graffin, the district’s public information manager.

The state Department of Natural Resources allows MMSD six such overflows annually.

3 children hurt in Dodge County crash

COLUMBUS — Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus. Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT.