Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds
MILWAUKEE — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Festival officials announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday. Processing of refunds could take up to a week.
The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September.
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake MichiganMILWAUKEE — Days of heavy rain this month overwhelmed Milwaukee’s sewer system, sending millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into area rivers and Lake Michigan.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that storms on Aug. 6 triggered the overflow and more rain on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 prolonged the flow. About 380 million gallons of untreated wastewater found its way into the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers as well as Lincoln Creek and Lake Michigan.
As much as 7 inches of rain fell in some areas of Milwaukee between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. One inch of rain across the 28 communities that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District serves creates 7.1 billion gallons of water flowing into the sewer systems.
The district has the ability to allow overflows in order to prevent sewage backups in homes and businesses. Overflows are used after tunnels fill during heavy rain events and more water flows into treatment plants than can be processed.
“The only way to relieve of too much water is a relief valve, which allows the untreated water, the groundwater, sewage and rain water, to go into the nearest creek, stream or river untreated,” said Bill Graffin, the district’s public information manager.
The state Department of Natural Resources allows MMSD six such overflows annually.
3 children hurt in Dodge County crash
COLUMBUS — Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus. Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT.
A 10-year-old in the Subaru’s front seat suffered life-threatening injuries. The Subaru’s 31-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. A 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Subaru’s backseat suffered minor injuries. The Mitsubishi’s 40-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone involved was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The crash remains under investigation.
Firefighters finally beat warehouse blaze after 4 days
Firefighters have finally extinguished a warehouse blaze in Fort Atkinson after more than four days.
WMTV-TV reported that the city fire department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that operations at the warehouse have ended.
Federal environmental officials will continue monitoring air quality at the site for at least 24 hours. Jefferson County health officials are recommending people wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and change out their air conditioning and heating filters. The state Department of Natural Resources will continue monitoring water quality in the area.
The fire erupted Tuesday, filling the air with black smoke from burning tires. Emergency workers from five counties helped battle the blaze for more than 96 hours.
