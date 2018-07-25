Lawmaker deletes tweet described as racist
CALEDONIA — Wisconsin state Rep. Tom Weatherston says his aide has admitted posting what Weatherston has called a “racist tweet” under the lawmaker’s name before quickly deleting it.
The tweet came Tuesday from the account of Weatherston, a Republican from Caledonia who is white. The tweet suggested that state Sen. Lena Taylor, who is black, was a racist for her opposition to the state’s voter ID law.
In published reports, Weatherston says that his aide, Keith Best, has acknowledged posting the tweet. Weatherston was consulting with human resources officials and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about what discipline, if any, Best may face.
Best did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Weatherston is not seeking re-election.
The tweet from Weatherston’s account was in response to one from Taylor about voter suppression. The response was “Those claiming that minorities are not smart enough to follow voting rules with a Photo ID are the true racists.”
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief confirmed Wednesday that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody. Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer’s death at a press briefing. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.
The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.
Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
Votsis earlier noted that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales said at the briefing that the suspect was not wounded.
Local media reported that officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting.
The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.
Jail supervisor headed to trial in inmate’s death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jail supervisor who ordered the water turned off in a cell leading to the dehydration death of a mentally ill inmate is headed to trial.
Kashka Meadors is charged with felony neglect of a resident of a penal facility, punishable by up to 3½ years in prison. A court filing suggested that Meadors might change her plea to guilty at Wednesday’s hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, but she requested trial instead, without explanation.
Meadors testified during an April inquest into the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas that she ordered the water shut off because Thomas had flooded his cell by clogging the toilet.
She is one of three jail employees facing criminal charges in Thomas’ death.
A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
— Associated Press
