Records: Closs kidnapper fought New Mexico inmates
MADISON — The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents got into a fight in a New Mexico prison with an inmate who asked about the case.
Wisconsin prison officials quietly transferred Jake Patterson to New Mexico in July. Press-Gazette Media reports that New Mexico Corrections Department records show two inmates at an unnamed prison approached Patterson on Aug. 28 and told him to leave the pod because of his case. Patterson punched one of them, triggering a fight.
Patterson was disciplined at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun in June for threatening to assault another inmate.
Records show the company that transported Patterson to New Mexico had to drive straight through because no other state would assume responsibility for him, even briefly, while the transport team rested.
Vos says climate change 'probably' real
MADISON — State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't know if climate change is real, but it "probably" is.
The Republican Vos is also denigrating a climate change task force created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying it was created for political purposes.
Vos told the WisconsinEye network Wednesday that "there's no real task for the task force."
Evers created the task force earlier this month, asking it to develop strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change in Wisconsin.
Vos says, "I don't know if climate change is real. I think it probably is. I have no idea why it is occurring nor do most people on the planet."
Vos says he could embrace the group's work if it focuses on increasing nuclear power and not increasing utility rates. But he says, "if it's just about trying to make people on the left feel better about themselves, that's a nonstarter."
Suicide prevention hotline still awaiting state funding
MADISON — The partisan squabbling over a $110,000 grant for a suicide prevention hotline continues as the group waits to receive the funding a month after lawmakers approved releasing it.
Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats had blasted Republicans for taking three months to release the money. Now a month after they released it, Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke is accusing Evers of being a hypocrite for not yet sending the money to the Center for Suicide Awareness.
Steineke on Wednesday wrote to Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm asking her to resolve the issue.
Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says it's disingenuous for Steineke to accuse Evers of hypocrisy after Republicans didn't release the money until three months after it was approved in the state budget Evers signed.
