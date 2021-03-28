Minn., Wisc. DNR tackle invasive carp on Mississippi
LA CROSSE — Fisheries crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota plan to gather near La Crosse next month and attempt a new technique to remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River.
The so-called modified unified method combines netting and herding techniques to drive and concentrate fish from a large area into a small zone for removal.
The effort will be focused on taking out bighead, grass and silver carp. They are non-native species that have wreaked ecological havoc in the Illinois, Missouri and Ohio river systems and are spreading north in the Mississippi.
The work is scheduled to begin April 5. It will be conducted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Journal Sentinel reported.
It will be the first time the modified unified method has been used in Wisconsin or Minnesota waters, including the first time it has been used anywhere across the country as an early detection and rapid response technique, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
The intensive effort was designed as part of a response to the capture of 39 silver carp and 12 grass carp in the La Crosse area in March 2020. Eight additional invasive carp have been captured in this year.
Illinois boy, 2, dies in hospital after falling into river
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — A 2-year-old northern Illinois boy has died days after being pulled from a river he fell into while walking along the waterway, authorities said.
Jayce A. Keller of Rockford died Wednesday at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital two days after he fell into the Rock River in the Winnebago County village of Machesney Park. He was found after Monday’s fall in an inlet canal off of the river.
The Dane County, Wisconsin, medical examiner’s office identified the boy and released his name, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation, and additional testing is also under way, the medical examiner’s office said.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a witness saw the boy walking along the banks of an inlet before he fell into the water. The sheriff’s office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the child’s death.
Minn. lawmaker proposes secession to border states
MINNEAPOLIS — A Republican Minnesota state representative is proposing legislation that would let Minnesota counties secede from the state and join border states.
Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, introduced the bill Thursday and tweeted out an image promoting a union with South Dakota. It shows nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro as part of a newly imagined South Dakota.
“Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave,” read a webpage on Munson’s campaign website.
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to support Munson’s idea by retweeting his plan with a note that said her state will “roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility” and freedom.
Noem appeared in ad campaign attempting in July to persuade Minnesota businesses into relocating to South Dakota by promoting its looser COVID-19 restrictions.
Opponents have blasted the bill as a publicity stunt and said it would not only involve time and money, it would require approval from county boards, the Legislature, Congress and voters.
Wisconsin unemploy
ment rate remains at 3.8%
MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in February, far below the national rate of 6.2%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.