Mane Event ride canceled due to wet conditions
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event ride that was scheduled for Saturday, June 22, has been canceled due to excessive rain and extremely muddy conditions of the horse trails.
The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10.
For an updated entry form and flyer, go to www.caledoniaconservancy.org. For more information, call Sandy DeWalt at 262-909-4440.
Assembly OKs OWI bills
MADISON — The state Assembly has approved two bills that would stiffen drunken driving penalties.
The first measure would require anyone arrested for a first offense to appear in court. Currently, a first offense is a civil violation, not a criminal one, and people can skip their initial court appearance.
The bill also would eliminate provisions in state law that allow second offenses to be treated as a civil violation rather than a misdemeanor if the first offense took place at least 10 years earlier. The second proposal would establish a minimum five-year sentence for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Republican Rep. Jim Ott authored both bills.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't support criminalizing first-offense drunken driving.
Vos said Thursday that he doesn't want to fill up Wisconsin jails with people who make a simple mistake and he believes most first-timers won't re-offend. He says he would rather focus on repeat drunken drivers.
The Assembly passed both measures on voice votes Thursday. The bills now go to the state Senate.
Assembly approves online tax bill, income tax cuts
MADISON — The state Assembly has approved a bill that would require online vendors like Amazon to collect and remit sales taxes from third-party sellers in perpetuity, a move that would trigger income tax cuts.
Under the bill, revenue from the tax collections would be used to cover reductions in the lowest- and second-lowest income tax brackets. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, taxpayers could expect an average reduction of $27 for tax year 2019 and an average reduction of $59 in tax year 2020 under the new rates.
The Assembly passed the bill Thursday afternoon on a voice vote. The measure goes next to the state Senate.
Coupled with an income tax cut plan Republicans inserted in the state budget, taxpayers could expect a total annual reduction of $91 in 2019 and $124 in 2020.
