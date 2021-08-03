Arrested for alleged sex assault of child
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15.
Leonardo I. Galaviz Garza, 21, of the 200 block of W. Chestnut Street, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, plus felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and exposing genitals.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:28 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Chestnut St. for a sexual assault report.
The officers spoke to a girl who was under the age of 15 who said that on July 15 Galaviz Garza tried to have sex with her. She told him “no” multiple times and eventually, he got off of her.
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl’s voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
The complaint concludes that, upon being arrested, Galaviz Garza told police “that he had been staying at a home in Burlington, that he had a sexual relationship with the man’s daughter, and that it was consensual and happened twice.”
Galaviz Garza was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. An initial appearance is set for Monday via Zoom.
Woman allegedly struck deer fence while driving
CALEDONIA — An Oak Creek woman allegedly struck a deer fence while driving back home, and had morphine and other narcotics in her purse when she was arrested in Caledonia.
Magdalena Anna Soboniak, 39, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:36 p.m. on June 16, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the area of 27th Street and Seven Mile Road for a car with two flat tires and front end damage.
Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver, Soboniak, and noticed she had slow and sluggish responses as well as slurred speech. She appeared confused about where she was and where she was going.
She said she didn’t know where she was or where the crash had happened. She was shopping at Target and, when she was coming home, went off the road but wasn’t sure what happened.
She denied drinking or using any drugs.
An officer advised that Soboniak had struck a deer fence and took out multiple posts. Soboniak was asked again if she had used any medication that day, and she said she took prescribed Clonazepam at around 4 p.m. She submitted to a preliminary breath test, which had a result of 0.023. She said she had one can of blackberry spritzer with dinner.
Her purse was searched and the deputy found seven pills, one of which was a 30mg pill of Morphine, two that were 325mg and 5mg of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone. These pills are schedule II narcotics. The remaining four pills were 1mg Clonazepam.
Soboniak was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Woman allegedly was driving drunk
CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman allegedly was driving while intoxicated with three children in her car.
Haydee I. Guevara, 35, was charged with three felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, fourth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:42 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a records check on a car driving past him and noticed that the registration was suspended. It showed that the driver, Guevara, held an expired permit.
The officer conducted a stop and approached Guevara who said she didn’t know her driver’s license was no longer valid. When speaking, the officer noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the car. Her speech was slurred and she had red, glassy eyes. She told the officer she had between four and five alcoholic drinks and that her last drink was at 11:20 p.m. She had three juveniles under the age of 16 in the car.
Guevara submitted a PBT and got a result of 0.109 BrAC, above the legal limit, and the officer arrested her for her 4th OWI.
Guevara was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Woman arrested in connection with 3 arsons
KENOSHA — A 37-year-old woman was arrested by Kenosha Police in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Delicatessen and gasoline station late last month.
Officers initially took the woman into custody on an unrelated warrant at 12:34 p.m. Friday and she was booked in the Kenosha County Jail, according Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.
Police are recommending charges of two counts of arson to property other than a building, and one count of arson of a building, he said.
The woman, who had not been identified Sunday, is accused of setting fires in three locations in the early morning hours of July 25, Beller said.
The fire calls included:
- 2:36 a.m., in the 1800 block of 50th street, where the southeast side of a home was set ablaze. A vehicle at the home also had damage as a result of the fire.
- 3:18 a.m., in a large trash hauling bin, at Tenuta’s Delicatessen-Liquors, 3203 52nd St.
- 3:51 a.m., to a trash can at the Gulf gasoline station, 2802 52nd St.
Kenosha Fire Department investigators believe an accelerant was used in the fires and the woman was apparently captured on video setting a fire in at least one of the incidents, Beller said.
Damage estimates have not yet been released.
No court appearance on the charges was immediately available.
— Journal Times and Lee Newspapers staff