School district plans program to address viral prom image
BARABOO — The Baraboo School District plans to host a community program after a photograph surfaced of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.
Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller said in a letter to parents Wednesday that the district is in the planning stages with civic, community and faith leaders to host the program. Mueller says details will be "shared as soon as possible."
Mueller says, "We are so sorry that the actions of some of our students so understandably and deeply hurt people around the world."
The photo of about 60 boys was taken outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo last spring. About two-thirds of the boys have their right arms raised in what appears to be a Nazi salute.
The parent who took the photo says he was simply asking the teens to wave goodbye to their parents before they headed to prom.
Deputy cleared in lakefront fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in an SUV last year was justified in killing him because the man's reckless driving posed a threat.
Deputy Michael Truax shot 19-year-old Terry Williams after Williams failed to obey a traffic sign and drove off a road and onto grassy public space on Milwaukee's lakefront on June 2017. The area is heavily populated during summer months.
Prosecutors said in their decision letter Wednesday that Truax shot Williams as Williams drove toward the deputy.
Truax has been on leave pending the conclusion of the investigation and he's now back to his regular duties.
Williams' family declined to comment through a representative.
Prosecutors say Williams had marijuana and opiates in his system when he died.
Hortonville company gives employees guns for Christmas
HORTONVILLE — A Wisconsin company is giving employees revolvers for Christmas in what it says is an effort to promote personal safety and team building.
Ben Wolfgram is co-owner of Hortonville-based BenShot. The company makes novelty glassware embedded with a bullet to make it look like it's been shot.
Wolfgram has 16 full-time employees, some of whom have never fired a gun. He says most workers were excited. At least two initially declined the guns but are considering accepting them after taking a gun-safety course that executives required.
Employee Chelsea Priest of Green Bay tells the Appleton Post-Crescent that she believes the gift will empower her and help keep her safe.
Wolfgram says he's not worried about workplace violence. He says he will have an armed staff, which he called "pretty good."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.