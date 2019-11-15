In Brief: Nov. 16, 2019

Kenosha Police investigating stabbing

KENOSHA — A 55-year-old Kenosha man was stabbed during a struggle in his home early Friday.

Kenosha Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of 25th Avenue at 12:51 a.m. Friday. They found the 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

According to police, the victim was selling tools to a man and woman when he was stabbed. The suspects fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where is in serious, but stable, condition. Lt. James Beller said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was a prolonged police presence at the residence this morning as officers were processing the apparent crime scene.

The suspects are not believed to be in the area. The investigation is ongoing; additional information may be available later.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

