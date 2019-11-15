In Brief: Nov. 16, 2019

Kenosha Police investigating stabbing
KENOSHA — A 55-year-old Kenosha man was stabbed during a struggle in his home early Friday.
Kenosha Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of 25th Avenue at 12:51 a.m. Friday. They found the 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
According to police, the victim was selling tools to a man and woman when he was stabbed. The suspects fled before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where is in serious, but stable, condition. Lt. James Beller said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There was a prolonged police presence at the residence this morning as officers were processing the apparent crime scene.
The suspects are not believed to be in the area. The investigation is ongoing; additional information may be available later.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
You have free articles remaining.
No foul play suspected in Brighton Dale death
BRIGHTON — The person whose body was found at Brighton Dale Golf Course Wednesday is believed to have died by suicide.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the county-owned golf course at about noon Wednesday after a course employee discovered the body on the property.
Sgt. Christopher Hannah said investigators and the medical examiner were called to the scene. He said no foul play is suspected.
Doctor to examine competency in acid attack
MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he can assist in his criminal defense.
Clifton Blackwell’s lawyer asked for the evaluation during a Friday hearing in Milwaukee. Blackwell’s next court date is Nov. 25.
Blackwell, who is white, is charged with first-degree reckless injury in a case that’s being prosecuted as a hate crime.
He’s accused of confronting Mahud Villalaz near a restaurant and throwing acid on his face after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the U.S.
Villalaz, a United States citizen, suffered second-degree burns.
Designating the case as a hate crime means Blackwell could face a longer sentence if convicted.
Lee Newspapers and Associated Press
Lee Newspapers and Associated Press