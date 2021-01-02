In Brief: Jan. 3, 2021

Last of McGuire sisters dies

LAS VEGAS — Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died. She was 89.

The lead singer and younger sister of Dorothy and Christine McGuire died on Tuesday in Las Vegas, the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery confirmed on Thursday. A cause of death was not provided.

Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records for hits including 1954′s “Sincerely” and 1957′s “Sugartime."

French pianist Bolling dies

NEW YORK — Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died.

Bolling's representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.