In Brief: Jan. 3, 2021

Last of McGuire sisters dies
LAS VEGAS — Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died. She was 89.
The lead singer and younger sister of Dorothy and Christine McGuire died on Tuesday in Las Vegas, the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery confirmed on Thursday. A cause of death was not provided.
Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records for hits including 1954′s “Sincerely” and 1957′s “Sugartime."
French pianist Bolling dies
NEW YORK — Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died.
Bolling's representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.
A lifelong admirer of Duke Ellington, the Cannes native was a professional musician by his teens and over the following decades would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Yo-Yo Ma. He arranged music for Brigitte Bardot and Juliette Greco among others, wrote soundtracks for hundreds of French film and television productions.
Masked rapper MF Doom dies
LOS ANGELES — MF Doom, a masked rapper who awed hip-hop fans and fellow musicians with intricate wordplay, has died. He was 49.
The British-born rapper rarely appeared in public in recent years without his signature mask, modeled after the Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom. His death was confirmed Thursday by Doom’s representative, Richie Abbott. Jasmine Dumile said in a statement that her husband — whose real name is Daniel Dumile — died Oct. 31.
The cause of death has not been released.
Jasmine Dumile posted a photo of the rapper and a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. She called him the “greatest husband" and father and thanked him for showing her how not to be “afraid to love.”
— Associated Press