Holiday Train canceled because of COVID-19
The beloved Canadian Pacific Holiday Train won't be making its normal coast-to-coast run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced this week.
Started in 1999, the Canadian/American tradition has made stops almost every year in Racine County — in Sturtevant and last year for the first time at The Depot in Caledonia. The charitable efforts connected to the Holiday Train have collected nearly 5 million pounds of food and raised $17.8 million for food banks along the Canadian Pacific Railway network.
A virtual concert will still be held this year, the details of which have not yet been announced by Canadian Pacific. The company says it will still be donating and collecting donations for food banks within its network, despite the celebrations being canceled for the year.
The Holiday Train will not be gone for good, however. Canadian Pacific plans to return to normal Holiday Train operations in 2021.
