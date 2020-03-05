Entertainment in brief

R. Kelly pleads not guilty
CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.
Attorney Steve Greenberg entered the plea on the 53-year-old singer’s behalf in Chicago federal court. Kelly stood next to Greenberg in orange jail garb, holding his hands behind his back.
The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed last month and includes multiple counts accusing Kelly of child pornography. It is largely the same as the original indictment — which also had 13 counts — but includes a reference to a new accuser, referred to only as “Minor 6.”
Prosecutors said during the hearing Thursday that it was likely there would be another superseding indictment against Kelly in the coming weeks, though they provided no details.
Kelly, who has denied ever abusing anyone, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.
Dave Matthews inspired by daughters to write
NEW YORK — For his debut novel, Dave Matthews found inspiration close to home.
He was recording music in New Orleans years ago when he started imaging the story of “If We Were Giants.” His twin daughters were 6.
While they played in the trees, the singer-songwriter was overwhelmed by nature and how people interact with it. So that prompted him to craft a story to share with them.
Though the story centers on a strong young woman, Matthews never set out to write a book about female empowerment. He says it just sort of happened.
“I think maybe because my daughters inspire me,” he said.
Kirra, the heroine of the story, is a 14-year old girl living in a hidden community inside a volcano. But her family’s secret location is discovered and destroyed. As the lone survivor, she is taken in by a group of forest dwellers. Over time, she summons the courage to confront her past and save her new family from another deadly attack.
Matthews wants the book to provide hope in a complicated world. Published by Disney-Hyperion, “If We Were Giants” is currently in bookstores.
Softball matchup: Han Solo vs. Kanye
CODY, Wyo. — Actor Harrison Ford and rapper Kanye West will take part in a celebrity softball game for charity in Wyoming.
The game June 13 in Cody will raise money for cancer research, organizer Ryan Brown told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Other confirmed players include former Denver Broncos football players Byron Chamberlain, Spencer Larsen and Shawn Moore, said Brown, athletics director for the city of Cody and host of a local radio show.
19 million watched Super Tuesday
NEW YORK — More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks.
Fox News Channel led the way with 4.17 million viewers, the Nielsen company said Wednesday. But CNN scored a key victory by leading all of the networks among viewers ages 25-to-54, considered the key demographic for ad sales in news programming.
MSNBC had 3.82 million viewers for its coverage in prime time on Tuesday. NBC had 2.94 million, CNN had 2.8 million, ABC had 2.72 million and CBS had 2.64 million, Nielsen said.
The broadcast networks cast aside their entire prime-time entertainment lineups to show the results in 14 primary states, an increase in time and resources over what was spent on Super Tuesday four years ago.
High school coach in trouble over twerking video
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A high school basketball coach is in some hot water over letting a celebrity twerker use the Miami Beach Senior High gym to make a video during her Feb. 22 “Twerk Tour” stop.
In the Feb. 22 video, Nastya Nass, who has 6.8 million Instagram followers, led a group of 47 twerkers dressed in tight shorts gyrate to a long version of Nicki Minaj's “Yikes."
The 13-minute video was uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 28 and has more than 151,000 views. A shorter version has more than 3.4 million views on Instagram.
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a problem with the video being filmed at the school, the Miami Herald reported. While the specific location wasn't tagged in the video, the gym's scarlet-and-silver championship banners and scarlet hardwood basketball floor made it easy to identify.
The school's basketball coach, Jacob Shaw, allowed Nass and her crew to use the gym for an unauthorized event, district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told the Herald. She said there could be legal ramifications if the video was used for promotional purposes.
To the district's knowledge, there were no students present during the video, Gonzalez-Diego said.
Still, Shaw has been reassigned and is now under investigation by the district's Office of Professional Standards.
Shaw, 39, told the newspaper he couldn't discuss it: “My administration, they gotta talk about it."
— Associated Press