Latifah receives Harvard black culture award
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Music artist and actress Queen Latifah was among the honorees recognized by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.
Harvard awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.
Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.
The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.
Ginsburg to receive $1M Berggruen Prize
You have free articles remaining.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year's $1 million Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture.
The award announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute honors Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity.
'Diff'rent Strokes' producer Al Burton dies
SAN MATEO, Calif. — Al Burton, a TV producer whose six-decade career included an eclectic mix of beauty pageants, variety and game shows and groundbreaking comedies including "The Jeffersons" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," died Tuesday. He was 91.
Burton died at his home in San Mateo, California, where he had been in hospice care, according to family friend and spokesman Damon Schwartz. The cause was not disclosed.
During his 1972-83 tenure with Tandem Productions, founded by Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin, Burton helped produce series including "One Day at a Time," ''Fernwood 2 Night" and "Diff'rent Strokes," as well as the "All in the Family" spinoff "The Jeffersons" and the satirical soap opera "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.