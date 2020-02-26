Entertainment in brief

The order comes after the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board voted on a plan to destroy a 1980s Chicano mural to make way for the new museum.

Writer Alicia Inez Guzman of Truchas says the destruction of the mural is evidence of the erasure of Mexican American culture in the capital city of New Mexico — the nation's most Hispanic state.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' fills MSG with young audience

NEW YORK — The cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird” ditched its somber Broadway home Wednesday for the cavernous Madison Square Garden, performing the play for 18,000 school kids in an electric one-time-only performance that one actor called “primal.”

It marks the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue nicknamed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” which is home to the New York Knicks and Rangers. The last line of the play is “All rise” and the students did exactly that, giving it a standing ovation and a hearty thank you.

“I loved the book in middle school when I read it and seeing it live and seeing the characters come to life, it's so much more real,” said Alissa DiCristo, 17. “It makes you feel so much more.”