Entertainment in brief

ABC suspends reporter after anti-Trump comment
NEW YORK — ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can't win an argument with.”
Wright also used a common vulgarity to describe why he didn't like the president in a conversation recorded by Project Veritas, the conservative website that uses hidden cameras and undercover reporters to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations.
Months ago, Project Veritas released a tape of ABC's Amy Robach complaining on set about her bosses not using a report that she had done on Jeffrey Epstein.
Wright and an ABC producer, Andy Fies, were recorded in a bar at the Doubletree Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, while covering that state's primary. Wright talked about the frustrations of covering Trump and said the press was “easily distracted and that means we don't bring focused attention to something that could make a difference.”
Wright said voters are poorly informed by the media and that his bosses “don't see an upside in doing the job we're supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account.”
He described himself politically as a socialist who believes in national health insurance.
ABC News would not say how long Wright would be suspended. He will be reassigned from political coverage when he returns to avoid any possible appearance of bias.
“Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved," the network said in a statement.
The network announced no action against Fies, who was recorded in the conversation saying that people in New York don't understand why others in the country support Trump.
Pro-Palestinian mural ordered to be removed
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico homeowner has been ordered to remove pro-Palestinian murals from an adobe wall outside his Santa Fe home.
The Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board affirmed Tuesday a decision by the city of Santa Fe that required Guthrie Miller to paint over the mural.
The artwork depicts armed Israeli soldiers threatening Palestinian children at gunpoint.
Jewish leaders had called the mural anti-Semitic.
Miller, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, has allowed other pro-Palestinian artwork to be displayed on his property in the past. He says a Navajo artist created the artwork.
The order comes after the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board voted on a plan to destroy a 1980s Chicano mural to make way for the new museum.
Writer Alicia Inez Guzman of Truchas says the destruction of the mural is evidence of the erasure of Mexican American culture in the capital city of New Mexico — the nation's most Hispanic state.
'To Kill a Mockingbird' fills MSG with young audience
NEW YORK — The cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird” ditched its somber Broadway home Wednesday for the cavernous Madison Square Garden, performing the play for 18,000 school kids in an electric one-time-only performance that one actor called “primal.”
It marks the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue nicknamed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” which is home to the New York Knicks and Rangers. The last line of the play is “All rise” and the students did exactly that, giving it a standing ovation and a hearty thank you.
“I loved the book in middle school when I read it and seeing it live and seeing the characters come to life, it's so much more real,” said Alissa DiCristo, 17. “It makes you feel so much more.”
The play's usual Broadway home is the 1,435-seat Shubert Theatre, where it's routinely sold out. But thousands of middle and high school students from all five boroughs got to see it for free, courtesy of the Scott Rudin-led production and James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. The tickets were distributed by the city's education department. Free popcorn and bottles of water were also offered on the way out.
The audience this time surrounded the stage and, in the moments before the play, started using the flashlight feature on their phones to make patterns and signals, turning the Garden into a tapestry of lights, like a forest ignited with fireflies.
As the play progressed, the students clapped, booed, cheered and gasped, even erupting in the same pitched excitement as a buzzer-beating 3-point basket when the stately Atticus Finch wrestled with the evil Bob Ewell. At other times, the Garden was completely silent as it felt like 18,000 young people held their breaths, particularly during courtroom scenes.
“We did say how we feel and each and everyone was respectful, too, when they needed to,” said 17-year-old Eric Meza, who had his first experience with a Broadway show. “It was just an amazing experience.”
"To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee won a Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and has been widely praised as a sensitive portrait of racial tension in 1930s Alabama.
— Associated Press
