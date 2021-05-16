Entertainment in Brief

Legend to headline Tulsa ceremony
TULSA, Okla. — Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event official said Friday.
“When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the next level, John Legend was obviously a great fit,” 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission director Phil Armstrong told the Tulsa World.
Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on May 31 at ONEOK Field.
The commission was created to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black.
Legend is scheduled to speak and perform during the event that Armstrong said will include other, yet to be announced speakers and performers.
Signs direct tourists to Jackson home
GARY, Ind. — Crews have installed signs in northwest Indiana directing motorists to the small house in Gary that Michael Jackson and his siblings called home before the Jackson 5 achieved fame.
Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson joined several dignitaries Thursday in unveiling one of the signs outside the family’s former home, at 2300 Jackson Street.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who helped secure the signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he hopes they will spur tourism and development in Gary while also honoring the Jackson family’s link to the city.
The signs declaring the “Home of the World-Famous Jackson 5” were placed along Interstate 80/94 as well as on local roads to direct motorists to the small white home where Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the eight other Jackson children grew up.
Tito Jackson said Thursday that being back in Gary and seeing the home again “just brings back great feelings and great memories,” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she first saw the Jackson 5 perform at the Indiana State Fair in 1972, and seeing their childhood home reminded her that the American Dream is real.
Fla. theme parks loosen mask restrictions
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.
Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.
SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
