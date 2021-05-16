Entertainment in Brief

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who helped secure the signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he hopes they will spur tourism and development in Gary while also honoring the Jackson family’s link to the city.

The signs declaring the “Home of the World-Famous Jackson 5” were placed along Interstate 80/94 as well as on local roads to direct motorists to the small white home where Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the eight other Jackson children grew up.

Tito Jackson said Thursday that being back in Gary and seeing the home again “just brings back great feelings and great memories,” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she first saw the Jackson 5 perform at the Indiana State Fair in 1972, and seeing their childhood home reminded her that the American Dream is real.

Fla. theme parks loosen mask restrictions





ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.