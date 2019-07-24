National Geographic aims to solve Earhart mystery
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The deep-sea explorer who discovered the wrecked Titanic is tackling an aviation mystery: Amelia Earhart's disappearance.
Robert Ballard and a National Geographic expedition will search for her plane next month near a Pacific Ocean atoll that's part of the Phoenix Islands.
Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan were attempting an around-the-world flight when their aircraft disappeared in July 1937, spawning years of searches and speculation.
Ballard and his team will use remotely operated underwater vehicles in their search, the National Geographic channel said Tuesday. An archaeological team will investigate a potential Earhart campsite with search dogs and DNA sampling.
The channel will air a two-hour special on Oct. 20. "Expedition Amelia" will include clues gathered by the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery that led Ballard to the atoll, named Nikumaroro.
Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.
Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins' belly. He added that he was "excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings."
Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including "Die A Happy Man" and "Life Changes."
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court threw out on Wednesday rapper Meek Mill's decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case.
The unanimous three-judge opinion grants the rapper born Robert Williams a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge's parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.
"We conclude the after-discovered evidence is of such a strong nature and character that a different verdict will likely result at a retrial," the opinion said.
Prosecutors could choose to drop the case.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has said it will not call the police officer who was the sole prosecution witness because of new doubts about his credibility.
