Entertainment in Brief

'Bachelor' host stepping aside
Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor,” says he is stepping down from his TV role and is “ashamed” for his handling of a swirling racial controversy at the ABC dating show.
In a new statement posted Saturday, Harrison apologized again for defending the actions by a contestant that are considered offensive. “By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” he wrote.
Harrison came under fire after an interview on “Extra” when he was asked about racially insensitive past behavior from current “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.
Past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation themed ball. Kirkconnell later issued an apology for what she calls her past “racist and offensive” actions.
In the interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell against what he called the “woke police” on social media. “We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion," he said in the interview.
Judd recounts harrowing experience
NEW YORK — Ashley Judd has recounted a painful ordeal she believes almost cost her leg after tripping in a Congolese rainforest and having to be evacuated by motorbike.
In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a “badly misshapen leg,” biting a stick because of pain, and “howling like a wild animal.”
Judd was injured when she and researchers were up early in a rainforest looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia. She was carried out the rainforest in a hammock and back to camp.
Then she was evacuated by motorbike, with a driver steering and another man “holding the top part of my shattered tibia together.” That trip lasted six hours.
Smith to be honored by Wheaties
Track star Tommie Smith’s iconic 1968 Olympics protest — a silent statement on racial inequality in America that has resonated around the world and through the decades — will be honored this spring by Wheaties.
The General Mills brand that has paid tribute to great athletes for 86 years will put photos of the Black activist on a limited-edition, commemorative cereal box, with all proceeds going to the NAACP.
Both sides of the commemorative box depict Smith. On one side he is shown running, with “SJS” across his chest, as a member of San Jose State University’s famed “Sprint City” squad. The other side shows gold medalist Smith’s iconic pose — a black-gloved fist raised in the air — on that October 1968 night in Mexico City.