Entertainment in Brief

In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a “badly misshapen leg,” biting a stick because of pain, and “howling like a wild animal.”

Judd was injured when she and researchers were up early in a rainforest looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia. She was carried out the rainforest in a hammock and back to camp.

Then she was evacuated by motorbike, with a driver steering and another man “holding the top part of my shattered tibia together.” That trip lasted six hours.

Smith to be honored by Wheaties

Track star Tommie Smith’s iconic 1968 Olympics protest — a silent statement on racial inequality in America that has resonated around the world and through the decades — will be honored this spring by Wheaties.

The General Mills brand that has paid tribute to great athletes for 86 years will put photos of the Black activist on a limited-edition, commemorative cereal box, with all proceeds going to the NAACP.