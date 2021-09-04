Entertainment in Brief 9-6

Urban’s tour production manager dies in fall from stage
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage before an Ohio concert.
Randy “Baja” Fletcher, 72, died on Aug. 27 at a hospital after falling the previous day while preparing for Urban’s appearance at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island of Put-in-Bay, The Port Clinton News-Herald reported.
Fletcher became Urban’s tour manager in 2011 after working for music stars such as Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Jennings, Randy Travis and ZZ Top.
Urban told Billboard magazine that Fletcher had an “orbit of light” that once you were in “would stay with you forever.”
“I loved him,” Urban said. “We all loved him, and I’m grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years.”
Monaco’s Princess Charlene recovering
PARIS — Monaco’s Princess Charlene is in “reassuring” condition after being suddenly hospitalized with complications from a serious sinus infection, the principality’s palace said Friday.
Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa, suffered an unspecified “malaise” overnight Wednesday, the palace said. Earlier, palace officials said she was in stable condition. Princess Charlene, 43, is married to Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert II, and they have twin children.
She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. The French newspaper Nice-Matin quoted Albert at the time as saying that “the intervention went well, the princess is resting and we think tenderly of her.”
Hollywood voice coach Joan Washington dies
LONDON — Hollywood stars are paying tribute to voice coach Joan Washington, whose death was announced on Friday.
Washington’s death was disclosed by her husband, actor Richard E. Grant. He posted a video on Twitter of the couple dancing together to a song by the Platters, along with the words: “ONLY YOU! Joan—Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.”
He did not give Washington’s age or cause of death.
Washington was one of Britain’s leading voice and dialect coaches, and worked with actors including Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain. She also worked for the stage, including more than 80 productions for the National Theatre in London.
Chastain, who worked with Washington on films including “The Debt” and “Crimson Peak,” said on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman.”