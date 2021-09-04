Entertainment in Brief 9-6

She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. The French newspaper Nice-Matin quoted Albert at the time as saying that “the intervention went well, the princess is resting and we think tenderly of her.”

Hollywood voice coach Joan Washington dies

LONDON — Hollywood stars are paying tribute to voice coach Joan Washington, whose death was announced on Friday.

Washington’s death was disclosed by her husband, actor Richard E. Grant. He posted a video on Twitter of the couple dancing together to a song by the Platters, along with the words: “ONLY YOU! Joan—Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.”

He did not give Washington’s age or cause of death.

Washington was one of Britain’s leading voice and dialect coaches, and worked with actors including Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain. She also worked for the stage, including more than 80 productions for the National Theatre in London.