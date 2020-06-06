Entertainment briefs June 7

Second City CEO Alexander steps down
Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater, said he is stepping down after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.
In a lengthy letter posted on the company’s website, Alexander said he “failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry.”
He vowed Friday that he will be replaced by a person of color.
The originally Chicago- and Toronto-based Second City was an early training ground for “Saturday Night Live” players including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Chris Redd, among other comedy stars such as Keegan Michael-Key and the company produced “SCTV” TV series in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Alexander’s announcement Friday followed online criticism from Second City alumnus Dewayne Perkins, an actor, comedian and writer (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Perkins said the company had refused to hold a benefit show for Black Lives Matter unless half of the proceeds also went to the Chicago Police Department, and it also created obstacles for performers of color.
Prince William helps out on crisis helpline
Britain’s Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline in London during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.
William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also been helping others by taking part in “check in and chat” calls with people self-isolating or vulnerable during the pandemic.
Kanye West donates to help families
Rapper Kanye West has reportedly donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in their ongoing fight for justice, a marked turn for the pop superstar who most recently generated headlines for his ardent support of Trumpism.
Though the “Jesus Is King” artist has been silent on social media in the wake of Floyd’s killing, TMZ reports West started a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, and has taken care of legal costs for the families of Arbery and Taylor.
West was recently seen protesting with demonstrators in his hometown of Chicago, where he has reportedly been donating to various black-owned businesses.
Moscow book market draws crowd
MOSCOW — Muscovites clad in facemasks and gloves ventured into Red Square for an outdoor book market Saturday, a small sign of gradual efforts to open the Russian capital back up amid the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Although the city’s ban on public gatherings continues, authorities gave permission for the market to take place with restrictions. Daily attendance at the outdoor bookstalls is limited to 6,000, with visitors divided into five two-hour shifts.
Many of the attendees appeared unconcerned about social distancing while they browsed, but market workers periodically sprayed the books and shelves with disinfectant.
The opening of the three-day market corresponded with the birthday of beloved Russian author Alexander Pushkin.
