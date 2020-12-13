Entertainment Briefs Dec. 14

Evers home becomes national monument
JACKSON, Miss. — The historic home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers is now a national monument.
The designation for the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home was required by a law President Donald Trump signed in March 2019.
The Interior Department said in a news release Thursday that Tougaloo College conveyed ownership of the home to the National Park Service in June. The modest ranch-style house in Jackson is currently closed to the public, but the park service will make plans to open it to visitors in the coming months.
Medgar Evers was the Mississippi NAACP leader when he was assassinated outside the home in June 1963 while his wife, Myrlie, and their three children were inside.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the only Black member of Mississippi’s current congressional delegation, worked 16 years to make the Evers home a national monument.
New York’s 21 Club closing indefinitely
NEW YORK — The storied 21 Club in midtown Manhattan, a favorite of celebrities and the power elite for nine decades, is closing indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the owners are optimistic about reopening at some point.
The restaurant’s owners filed notice about the closing with the city on Wednesday, saying all 148 employees will be terminated on March 9.
The news comes as indoor dining at New York City restaurants will be banned again starting Monday in an effort to halt a resurgence of the virus, but takeout and outdoor dining will still be allowed.
The restaurant has been closed since last March during the first wave of the pandemic, as indoor dining was prohibited.
New Orleans actor Sutton dies at 76
NEW YORK — Actor Carol Sutton, a fixture on stages in her native New Orleans who built a steady career on the big and small screens, including roles in the 1989 comedy “Steel Magnolias” and the TV series “Queen Sugar,” has died from complications from COVID-19, according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Sutton was 76.
“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew,” Cantrell said in a statement. Sutton died Thursday at Touro Infirmary.
After making her acting debut in the late 1960s in Dashiki Project Theatre productions, Sutton appeared in productions such as “The Last Madam,” “Native Tongues” and “A Raisin in the Sun.”
She moved to television in 1974 with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” with Cicely Tyson and had roles in “In the Heat of the Night” and the TV movie “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” with Avery Brooks.
Amadeo, Florida music fixture, dies at 57
MIAMI — Frank Amadeo, a pillar of South Florida’s entertainment scene who helped propel the careers of singers Gloria Estefan and Shakira, has died. He was 57.
Both Estefan and The Latin Recording Academy announced the death on social media Saturday without stating a cause. WPLG in Miami reported he died from a sudden heart attack.
Amadeo was a longtime president at Estefan Enterprises, the company run by the singer and her husband, Emilio, which besides music was involved with restaurants, management and film and television production. In the 1980s, he was credited with helping launch the couple’s musical group, Miami Sound Machine, into the English-language market while he was the program manager at Miami radio station Y-100.
In an Instagram post, Gloria Estefan described herself as “devastated, shocked beyond belief and sad beyond words.”
— Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!