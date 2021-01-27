Crims roundup

Woman allegedly tried to use sister’s name to get out of trouble
RACINE — A Milwaukee woman allegedly tried to use her sister’s name to get out of court trouble.
Melissa L. Nemitz, 38, was charged with a felony count of personal ID theft for avoidance.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 26, an officer received an email with a voicemail from a victim who said she believed her sister, Nemitz, was using her name to get out of legal trouble. She got a notice from Racine County stating she did not appear in court for a drug paraphernalia offense and now owes money.
The victim said the notice was addressed to her through her maiden name, and that she had been married for three years and out of the state for eight years. She reportedly said that she immediately suspected Nemitz as the person who used her name due to knowing she was a drug addict.
Nemitz was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Man allegedly stole two cash registers
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from Open Pantry, 3441 Spring St.
Dustin L. Brannon, 39, of the 2500 block of Orchard Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Open Pantry on Spring Street to respond to an alarm at the store.
Upon arrival, officers found a 10-pound metal plate had been thrown through the front door. The store manager said that two cash registers, both containing $100, were missing from the store.
The police had developed a possible suspect in Brannon, and an officer went to his residence to look for him and his car. The officer reportedly saw his car at the intersection of Olive and Orchard streets. The driver of the car then took off at a high rate of speed; the officer later found the car was back at Brannon’s residence.
When officers tried to speak with Brannon, he allegedly tried to sneak out the back window. A search of the apartment found the cash from the registers, and the car with the registers in them.
Brannon was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Man accused of selling cut cocaine
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold cut cocaine and fled from the police.
Cleaviece H. Cornelious, 39, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of a controlled substance and possession of THC, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
In the winter of 2020, an informant met with Cornelious to buy cocaine from him. The informant met with Cornelious twice, buying cocaine from him the first time and then buying what turned out to be either flour or baking soda the second time.
At 12:14 a.m. Friday, officers tried to make a traffic stop of Cornelious. When the officers got out of their vehicle, he allegedly fled on foot where he was pursued through multiple streets before being tased near the corner of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.
Cornelious was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. He has a preliminary court hearing set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Man enters plea to killing toddler, stabbing her mother
APPLETON — A man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and killing her 3-year-old daughter has pleaded no contest to charges in Outagamie County.
In an agreement with prosecutors, 26-year-old Demetrius Williams entered the plea Tuesday to fatally stabbing Zyana Corbin last February in Appleton and attempting to kill her mother, Tiana Corbin, who was pregnant with his child.
The unborn baby was not harmed. But, Tiana Corbin, suffered stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, face and neck.
Charges of attempted homicide of an unborn child and attempted escape were dismissed as part of the plea deal, WLUK-TV reported.
Williams made a failed attempt to escape from the Outagamie County Jail with another inmate last June.
Prosecutors say Williams became upset when Tiana Corbin she said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 26. He faces a mandatory life prison term for homicide, plus 60 years maximum for the attempted homicide. Judge Mark McGinnis will decide if Williams will ever be eligible for parole.
Journal Times staff and Associated Press