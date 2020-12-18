Crime Roundup

68-year-old faces life in prison

CALEDONIA — A 68-year-old Caledonia man, who is reported to have dementia, faces life in prison after he allegedly touched a child's private parts.

Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 6, an officer from the Caledonia Police Department was sent to the 6900 block of Prince Drive for a report of a sexual assault.

The officer spoke to someone who said that a child had reported Dexter "did something" to him, later saying he had touched his private parts.

When the officer spoke to Dexter, the 68-year-old allegedly said that the child asked him to rub his belly. Dexter told the officer he began rubbing the child's stomach when the child pushed Dexter's hand down towards his privates. Dexter said he accidentally touched them, but later in the interview admitted it was for "touching feeling" and he was "looking for affection."