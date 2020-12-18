Crime Roundup

Man arrested on drug charges
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to work following a "confrontation."
Joshua L. James, 25, of the 2200 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Universal Logistics at 7100 Durand Ave. and spoke to a witness who said on Tuesday there was a "confrontation" between James and another employee. James threatened that he was going to bring a gun to work the next day.
Upon finding James in the parking lot, the officer reported telling James to leave his vehicle; when James got out the officer could smell marijuana. James said he had some in his backpack. Inside, there was a jar that was half full with marijuana that weighed 11.2 grams. A loaded gun was found in the glove compartment in front of the backpack.
James was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
68-year-old faces life in prison
CALEDONIA — A 68-year-old Caledonia man, who is reported to have dementia, faces life in prison after he allegedly touched a child's private parts.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 6, an officer from the Caledonia Police Department was sent to the 6900 block of Prince Drive for a report of a sexual assault.
The officer spoke to someone who said that a child had reported Dexter "did something" to him, later saying he had touched his private parts.
When the officer spoke to Dexter, the 68-year-old allegedly said that the child asked him to rub his belly. Dexter told the officer he began rubbing the child's stomach when the child pushed Dexter's hand down towards his privates. Dexter said he accidentally touched them, but later in the interview admitted it was for "touching feeling" and he was "looking for affection."
The complaint stated that Dexter "made the comment that he was going 'Nuts,' because of the stress in his life. Dexter attributed the stress to finances and the death of his wife."
The officer reported that both Dexter and another individual told police that Dexter had dementia. "Dexter was asked," according to the complaint, "how the diagnosis affected his life and he stated it affected his memory and that he needs to write things down. During the course of the interview (the detective) noted that Dexter was engaged in the conversation, answering questions and did not appear to be confused about the questions being asked."
Dexter was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
MILWAUKEE — A dentist is accused of damaging his patients' teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.
Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts of their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.
Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.
Charmoli's attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.
An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.
“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well-being to providers,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.
