Crime roundup, March 14

State trooper's life allegedly threatened
MOUNT PLEASANT — An Oak Creek man allegedly threatened to kill a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who pulled him over on Interstate 94 in Racine County.
Kurtis Don Cesar, 42, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a stop of a speeding car on Interstate 94 south of Highway 20.
When the trooper made contact, Cesar allegedly immediately became argumentative and accused the trooper of being corrupt. Cesar was given a citation and continued yelling, saying he hoped someone would hit him. He then yelled "kill you" to the trooper, which prompted the trooper to turn around and arrest Cesar, according to the trooper.
Cesar was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Arrest made for reported drug possession
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 40.6 grams of cocaine and 2.4 grams of marijuana.
Everett Jovan Ratliff, 37, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 3, a search of the 100 block of McKinley Avenue was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of drugs by Ratliff. Ratliff and another person were located in the house.
A witness reportedly said that the agents would smell some weed and that "if there is anything, it's his (expletive)," referring to Ratliff. Ratliff reportedly said that there was about an ounce of crack on the floor of the bedroom and that a handgun also would be found. He said he sold about 2 ounces of crack a week.
Agents allegedly found two baggies of cocaine on Ratliff weighing 40.6 grams; 2.4 grams of marijuana was found in the bedroom.
Ratliff was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
4th OWI charge for Jefferson man
WATERFORD — A man from Jefferson, Wis., has been charged for his fourth OWI and allegedly had a minor in the car he was driving when he was pulled over in Waterford.
Cory S. Harland, 43, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense with a minor child in the vehicle and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a car with a burned out headlight that was braking several times, seemingly randomly, and merged into the right line before continuing straight through the intersection. The car drove in the parking lane and then onto the curb.
Officers approached the car and saw the driver light a cigarette, which they believe he did to mask the odor of a controlled substance or alcohol. A passenger in the car was under the age of 15 and the driver was identified as Harland, who's eyes were glassy. Upon exiting the car, Harland's speech was slow and slurred and officers could smell alcohol. Harland initially said he had not but drinking but then said he drank "hardly anything."
A search of his car found a smoking pipe, bottles of alcohol and other alleged drug paraphernalia.
Harland was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Man's nose, ribs broken in alleged assault
WATERFORD — A Muskego man allegedly assaulted a man, breaking his nose and ribs, in Waterford.
Charles R. Pampuch, 51, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and substantial battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was referred by the Muskego Police Department to respond to the corner of Loomis Road and North Wind Lake Road for a battery. Upon arrival, the deputy was told that an officer with the Muskego Police Department found a car on the side of the road with an injured victim with blood on his face.
The victim told the officer that he was beat up by Pampuch. A female witness said that the victim parked on the road just past Pampuch's house and then drove off. Pampuch then followed before both parked and got into a fight. Pampuch was beating up the victim in the victim's car. The victim then got out, and Pampuch began punching and kicking him in the chest. When the victim fell to the ground, Pampuch allegedly began strangling him.
The officer went to the hospital to speak to the victim who said he went to the house to see the female witness but she wasn't there so he drove off. He saw a car drive up and pull in front of him. The driver, Pampuch, confronted him and said he was going to beat him up.
He exited his car and then Pampuch put it in drive so he began chasing it down to put in park. Pampuch then began punching him in the face. After getting punched multiple times in the face and ribs, he fell down and then Pampuch began kicking him. Pampuch then started squeezing his throat for a minute and whipping his head back and forth.
Medical records showed that it was believed the victim suffered a broken nose and broken ribs.
Pampuch was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Journal Times staff