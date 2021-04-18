Crime roundup, April 14

Daryl L. Ellis, 49, of the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:52 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue for a sexual assault complaint.

The officer spoke with the victim who said Ellis sexually assaulted her.

She said she had been staying at the apartment with a family member, and Ellis was there to fix a window he had recently broken.

When her family member left, Ellis approached the woman and asked "Are you ready to deal with a real (expletive)?" He then began to take off his clothes and touch her. She told him to stop multiple times but he kept touching her thighs and breasts. She tried to push him away but he continued to advance and pulled down his pants. She got away from him and grabbed her 1-year-old son before locking herself and the boy in a bedroom.