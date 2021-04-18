Crime roundup, April 14

Regular customer accused of robbing gas station
A Burlington man has been charged for a reported Feb. 19 armed robbery at Express Gas Station.
Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, of the 300 block of N. Kendrick Ave., was charged with a felony count of armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 19, an investigator was sent to an armed robbery at Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave.
Upon arrival, the investigator spoke with a victim who said he was working when a man came in, pulled out a knife, almost stabbed him and pushed him back toward the cash register. The man then removed around $400 from the cash register. The victim said the man was a regular and usually buys Pall Mal or Maverick cigarettes and sometimes Ice House beer.
The owner of the store said that the man cashes checks all the time. The checks provided a phone number and the name Brad. The owner said Brad lived near the old tower and had a Saturn car.
Thibedeau was then developed as a suspect. Phone contact was made with Thibedeau and he was asked to come to the police department; he agreed to come but then never showed up. Later, however, he was taken into custody.
Thibedeau was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Police say teen smashed windshield, found on a roof
RACINE — A 17-year-old who allegedly smashed a Racine County Jail worker's car windshield was arrested after being found on top of a roof near to the jail in Racine.
Anthony D. Lewis, 17, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Eighth Street and Lake Avenue for a vehicle vandalism. The officer met with the victim who said his Impreza's window was broken while he was working at the Racine County Jail. The windshield was smashed and there were shoeprints on the hood.
That same night, officers were sent to a residence after receiving a report of a man on top of the roof, later identified as Lewis. Lewis spoke to an officer, admitted he broke a window on a silver car near the jail and then fled.
Lewis was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Woman reportedly assaulted while 1-year-old was in home
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while the woman's 1-year-old child was in the home.
Daryl L. Ellis, 49, of the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:52 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue for a sexual assault complaint.
The officer spoke with the victim who said Ellis sexually assaulted her.
She said she had been staying at the apartment with a family member, and Ellis was there to fix a window he had recently broken.
When her family member left, Ellis approached the woman and asked "Are you ready to deal with a real (expletive)?" He then began to take off his clothes and touch her. She told him to stop multiple times but he kept touching her thighs and breasts. She tried to push him away but he continued to advance and pulled down his pants. She got away from him and grabbed her 1-year-old son before locking herself and the boy in a bedroom.
The officer spoke to the family who said that when she got home, Ellis was in the apartment with his shirt off and his butt showing. She told him she was going to call the police and he replied that he didn't care. Officers tried to make contact with Ellis, but weren't able to as he yelled through the door that he didn't do anything, he knew his rights and he won't open the door.
Less than two hours later, officers were sent back to the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue for a rescue call. While paramedics were assisting a female in their ambulance, a man was outside cursing and hitting the doors of the ambulance. The man was identified as Ellis, who was arrested.
Ellis was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for May 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Two arrested after traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI and the passenger in his car was arrested for having a crack pipe, according to local law enforcement.
Ronald Stovall, 51, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third), possession of cocaine, operating motor vehicle while revoked and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Charellis D. Mayhall, 30, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of Oakes Road when he saw a car where the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and his license was revoked.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Stovall, and saw his speech was slow and slurred. Stovall allegedly said that his passenger, Mayhall, was drinking and that was why it smelled like alcohol. Another officer then arrived on the scene with his K-9, who detected that there was some substance in the car.
After Stovall and Mayhall were placed in handcuffs, police said that Mayhall admitted to having a crack pipe in the purse she had but claimed the purse was not hers. Inside the purse was her ID and two broken glass pipes used for smoking crack.
Stovall was then searched and a shot size bottle of liquor was found in his front jacket pocket. He then admitted to drinking earlier in the day. The officer removed Stovall's hat and found a plastic baggie with cocaine inside the brim.
Stovall was given a $3,500 cash bond and Mayhall was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Stovall has a status conference set for June 21 and Mayhall has a status conference set for July 1, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
