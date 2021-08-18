Crime In Brief

Deputy: Drugs found in car that nearly crashed
Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.
Matthew John King, 31, of the 5200 block of 90th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy was advised of an impaired driver, identified as King, that was leaving a business in the Grandview Business Park in Sturtevant. It was advised he had a gun and was impaired on drugs.
The deputy located and followed the vehicle for several miles. The car took a wide turn, struck a curb and nearly caused a collision with another vehicle. The car went into the Kwik Trip parking lot where the deputy conducted a stop.
The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
King said he was sorry and didn't mean to cut the other driver off. He appeared nervous and his hands were trembling as he continued to look around the car.
A search of the car found loose marijuana on the driver seat floor. A search of his wallet found a small plastic bag with broken pills of Xanax and Percocet. There was 0.6 grams of Percocet and Xanax. A gun was also found.
King said the gun wasn't his and that he needed a gun for protection because someone he knew was shot and killed.
King was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Man accused of crashing into dump truck
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in his car after crashing into a dump truck.
Ramon I. Reynosa-Benavidez, 25, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 31 and County Line Road in Mount Pleasant for a crash involving a dump truck. It was advised that a maroon car collided with the truck, then drove westbound into a construction area.
An officer noticed the car in the construction zone with heavy front end damage.
The driver, Reynosa-Benavidez, said that he "sideswiped" the dump truck.
He was acting standoff-ish and said that the car wasn't even his.
There was a child under the age of 10 in the passenger seat. It was determined that the truck had a green light, but Reynosa-Benavidez ran through a red light and struck it. The officer asked Reynosa-Benavidez why he fled, but Reynosa-Benavidez denied fleeing the scene. The officer noticed Reynosa-Benavidez had glossy eyes, and he admitted to the officer that he was drinking mimosas that morning.
He was given a preliminary breath test. It yielded a result of 0.184, more than double the legal limit.
Reynosa-Benavidez was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Police: Man robbed outside Olympic Liquors
RACINE — A 20-year-old from Racine allegedly robbed another man and threatened him with a gun last weekend near Olympic Liquors, 1629 Douglas Ave.
Ulysses V. Oates, 20, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, was charged with a felony count of robbery with threat of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to the area near Olympic Liquors for a report of a robbery nearby.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he was walking northbound when he heard a man yell "Hey you, stop" and "Hey mother (expletive)." He got up close to him and demanded money. He said "I'm not (expletive) playing with you" and "I have a .22 and I'll (expletive) blast your (expletive) right here." He then gave the man with the gun $42.
An investigator reviewed surveillance video from Olympic Liquors and identified the suspect as Oates. He was seen running across the street to catch up to the man and then runs back across the street, matching the victim's description of events.
Oates was later located and said that he knew the man from work and claimed he had contacted him beforehand to "help him out." The investigator spoke to the man again and he said he never seen Oates before.
Oates was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Journal Times staff