Crime In Brief

$100,000 cash bond for murder suspect

RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack and a gun on him.

On Aug. 24, Musa Tawfiq Musa, 44, was killed in the City of Racine in the area of LaSalle and English streets. Aaron P. Herrick, 23, of the 3200 block of Packer Drive, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in that case.

Herrick also was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon following a search of his home.

His cash bond has been set at $100,000 Friday.

According to a criminal complaint:

As part of that investigation, officers made contact with a woman outside of the apartment on the 3200 block of Packer Drive, who said that Herrick was in the residence with her three children. She allowed the officers in to speak to Herrick.

A search was done and 16 individually packaged chunks of crack weighing 6.8 grams was found. Another baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl was found. A pistol was found under the bed where Herrick was sleeping.

Herrick was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Charges: Drunk driving with infant in car

CALEDONIA — A 53-year-old Kenosha man was allegedly driving drunk with an infant in his car and also had a baggie of marijuana on him when he was arrested in Racine County.

Odis L. Spears, 53, of the 1700 block of 62nd Street, was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense) with a minor child in the vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:13 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was in the area of Douglas and Johnson avenues when he saw a car speeding.

The officer activated his lights and sirens, and the car eventually came to a stop near St. Rita Road.

The officer spoke to the driver, eventually identified as Spears, and saw him moving around a lot in the car. When asked for his license, Spears said he was just dropping them off. His speech was thick and slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. When asked how much he had to drink, he said nothing. In the backseat of the car was a woman and her infant child. An unopened can of Natural Light beer was located in Spears' center hoodie pocket.

Spears was asked to give a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.180, more than double the legal limit. Located on Spears was a baggie containing 0.94 grams of marijuana.

Spears was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Feb. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Man allegedly struck woman with purse

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly struck a woman in the head with a purse, causing a gash that later needed six staples to close.

Prakash B. Patel, 23, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony counts of substantial battery and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to a house in the 1700 block of Linden Avenue for an unwanted party.

The officer arrived and saw Patel knocking on the door saying "I live here."

The officer spoke to a man who said Patel was his great nephew who used to live there but was kicked out a couple of days ago.

Patel then pushed his way into the house and a woman stepped in front of him saying "He is not allowed in my house." Patel then took a purse with a perfume bottle in it, swung it over his head and hit the woman in the right side of her head. This caused a two-inch laceration to her head that ended up requiring six staples to close.

It was later learned that Patel was supposed to have a GPS ankle bracelet on, having been ordered to wear one in November by the Racine County Circuit Court, but he recently cut it off.

Patel was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is set for Jan. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Accused of stealing car

STURTEVANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of stealing a car out of Milwaukee but was arrested in Racine County.

Damarius K. Wade, 21, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:11 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was traveling near Highway 11 and 97th Street when she saw a car driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone. A record check showed the license plate did not match the description of the car and has been expired since 2015.

The officer activated her emergency lights and siren but the car kept driving, slowing down several times but never coming to a stop until it came to a complete stop in the 12000 block of Globe Drive.

Other officers arrived on scene and commanded the driver out of the car. The driver eventually did and was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Wade.

A baggie containing 1.6 grams of marijuana was found in his right hand sweatshirt pocket. It was learned that the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Wade was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

