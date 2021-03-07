Crime In Brief March 8 2021

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:29 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the Super 8 Motel following a report of two suspicious people. A witness said that two teenagers were walking through the parking lot trying to open car doors. The witness also reportedly said that they were running through the apartment complex in an eastern direction.

Officers began searching the area and found the two suspects, both of whom had a backpack on and one of whom was identified as Searcy.

Inside Searcy’s backpack was a bottle of pills with a different name from his, according to police. The 16-year-old explained he found the backpack and decided to take it. It was found out that the backpack was stolen from a truck, who said there was also an Apple computer and keyboard worth $2,550 in it. The computer and keyboard were found on the ground at the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, six miles away.

Searcy was interviewed and said that he knew the other suspect was out checking car doors. When he was asked if he wanted to loot, he decided to go with him.

The other teen has not yet been charged.