Crime In Brief March 8 2021

Charges follow reported 2017 assault of inebriated woman
CALEDONIA — A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting an inebriated woman in July 2017. The man is accused of giving the woman a shot of alcohol that “caused her to feel sick” prior to the assault.
Matthew T. Williams of the 4400 block of Green Bay Road, Caledonia, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
Williams drove the woman to a party at his Caledonia home in July 2017. “While there he gave her a shot of alcohol that caused her to feel sick and go inside the residence to rest. While inside the residence Williams came in to talk with her and against her will carried her down to the basement area and into a bedroom,” the complaint states.
There, he allegedly forced himself on her and grabbed the woman by her neck.
“She refused his advances and told him multiple times to stop. Williams ‘shushed’ her when she told him to stop,” and told her to “just let it happen” as he pulled her legs apart, according to the complaint.
While the woman was with Williams, she reported that she contacted a friend via a Facebook call; the call remained open during the reported assault. The friend told the woman “If you are in trouble, cough” and she coughed twice, the friend told police; she also said she heard the woman say several times “Get off of me” and “Stop.”
Later that night, Williams allegedly sent texts to the woman he assaulted, saying “where he stated he was sorry, that it would not ever happen again and that he would stay away from everyone for a while.”
An investigation began when the woman contacted police, according to the complaint. The investigation was led by the Caledonia Police Department.
The complaint was refiled this week after Williams was arrested on Tuesday, according to online court records, which also show the charge was originally filed in June 2018.
Cash bond was set at $10,000 on Tuesday; online jail records indicate he remained in jail Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 11.
Charges for alleged thefts from cars
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager has been charged with theft and entry into a locked vehicle after he was seen trying to open car doors in a motel parking lot, and allegedly had a stolen backpack.
The worth of the items that were attempted to be stolen is estimated to be $2,550.
In addition to the theft and entry into a locked vehicle misdemeanor charges, Deshawn A. Searcy, 16, of the 2800 block of Chicory Road, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft and entry into a locked vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:29 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the Super 8 Motel following a report of two suspicious people. A witness said that two teenagers were walking through the parking lot trying to open car doors. The witness also reportedly said that they were running through the apartment complex in an eastern direction.
Officers began searching the area and found the two suspects, both of whom had a backpack on and one of whom was identified as Searcy.
Inside Searcy’s backpack was a bottle of pills with a different name from his, according to police. The 16-year-old explained he found the backpack and decided to take it. It was found out that the backpack was stolen from a truck, who said there was also an Apple computer and keyboard worth $2,550 in it. The computer and keyboard were found on the ground at the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, six miles away.
Searcy was interviewed and said that he knew the other suspect was out checking car doors. When he was asked if he wanted to loot, he decided to go with him.
The other teen has not yet been charged.
When they noticed police lights, they ran through the apartment hallways to try to hide. Searcy noticed the other suspect try to place something under a car, which turned out to be the computer and keyboard, and told the police it was already taken out before he picked up the backpack.
Searcy was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Accused of assaults, man reportedly says ‘I did commit an error’
FRANKSVILLE — A Franksville man allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child under the age 13.
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez, 41, was charged with felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13) and third-degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that occurred in Franksville.
A deputy interviewed one of the victims who said on Feb. 28, Alvarez sexually assaulted her while she was asleep. An investigator interviewed another victim who said Alvarez touched her private area.
Alvarez initially denied doing anything wrong. But, when confronted with DNA evidence, he allegedly said “Yes, maybe I did commit an error” and admitted to the sexual assaults.
Alvarez was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Another alleged child porn possession arrest
RACINE — A Racine man was arrested for the possession of child pornography Friday.
Matthew A. June, 39, was taken into custody by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
A search warrant from members of the office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit yielded numerous images of child pornography on June’s computer, the RCSO reported.
June already had active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by felon and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, according to the release, on top of another warrant from parole/probation.
“Every time an image of child pornography is viewed and shared that child is victimized again, and again, and again,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. “I am very proud of my Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for taking this dangerous pedophile off of our streets before he acted on his perverted fantasies. I pray the judicial system does their part and puts this scumbag behind bars, where he belongs.”
Journal Times staff